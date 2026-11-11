Abu Dhabi GP App One-Stop Platform For All Race Week Attendees

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ethara updates the official 'Abu Dhabi GP” app for the 2026 Formula 1 season finale Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

The app enables fans to access and transfer digital tickets, purchase upgrades, explore ticket inclusions, navigate the circuit and plan their race week experience.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, November, 2026: With the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 fast approaching, fans can prepare for race week with the updated official Abu Dhabi GP App, bringing essential event information, ticket management, and race week experiences together in one place.

The Abu Dhabi GP app is the official platform for digital ticket access, with tickets required to be presented through the app to gain entry to Yas Marina Circuit and Etihad Live. Ticketholders can also easily share tickets with friends and family, view their ticket inclusions, explore available attractions and purchase upgrades and add-ons.

Beyond ticket management, ticketholders can explore the full week schedule, including on-track sessions, and off-track entertainment activities across the circuit and the Yasalam presented by etisalat After-Race Concerts. Additionally, the app allows users to save events to their favourites, receive notifications on key activities, use its wayfinding feature to navigate the circuit and transfer tickets to other attendees through the app.

Available in English and Arabic, the Abu Dhabi GP App can be downloaded via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Existing users are encouraged to update to the latest version ahead of race week.

The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place on Yas Island from 3 to 6 December 2026 with tickets available at abudhabigp subject to availability.