Emirates NBD Signs Mou With J.P. Morgan Asset Management To Drive Digital Wealth Innovation Through Active Etfs

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Collaboration brings together global investment expertise with regional digital banking leadership to enhance wealth management access for Emirates NBD customers Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia (MENATSA) region and J.P. Morgan Asset Management, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance and develop digital wealth and investment solutions for Emirates NBD's customers.

The MoU creates a framework for the organisations to explore making J.P. Morgan Asset Management's active ETFs available through Emirates NBD's digital wealth architecture, broadening investor access to diversified international markets. The initiative also aims to elevate investor education and engagement through co-curated content, market insights and interactive digital tools.

The MoU brings together Emirates NBD's regional footprint and growing digital wealth capabilities with J.P. Morgan Asset Management's global investment expertise and market-leading, innovative active ETF offering.

Raed AlJaser, Head of Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said:“We are pleased to collaborate with J.P. Morgan Asset Management as we continue to develop our digital wealth proposition. Together, we aim to bridge regional demand with global market opportunities, enhance the digital customer experience and provide our customers with the actionable intelligence required to achieve their financial goals. Opening new pathways for growth advances financial evolution and accelerates Dubai's momentum in becoming a leading global financial hub, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).”

“Digital platforms are transforming how customers access investments, engage with markets and build long-term wealth,” said Claude Kurzo, Head of Middle East and North Africa, J.P. Morgan Asset Management.“Emirates NBD has built a leading banking and digital franchise in one of the world's most dynamic wealth markets. By combining its regional reach and understanding of customers with J.P. Morgan Asset Management's global investment expertise, digital experience and its Market Insights Program, we have a unique opportunity to develop compelling solutions that support the evolving needs of investors in the UAE.”

The collaboration will explore opportunities to make J.P. Morgan Asset Management's active ETFs available through Emirates NBD's digital investment platforms. The firms will also consider joint investor education, market insights, digital content, webcasts, events and initiatives designed to support customer awareness and engagement.

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENATSA (Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 25 million active customers. As at 30th September 2026, total assets were AED 1.38 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 375.7 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 1,399 branches and 4,967 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 6.1 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world's first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management:

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4.8 trillion (as of September 30, 2026), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $5.1 trillion in assets and $372 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at .