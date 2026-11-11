Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor Share Heartfelt Wishes For Boney Kapoor

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor Extend Heartfelt Wishes

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor celebrated their father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor's birthday with heartfelt social media wishes, giving fans a glimpse of their family moments, with Janhvi adding a playful twist to her younger sister's emotional post. Khushi took to Instagram to share a picture with her father along with a touching note expressing her love and gratitude for him. She wrote, "Happy birthday Papa..love you the most in the whole world and will always be grateful for you and everything you do" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushi Kapoor (@khushikapoor)

Along with the picture, Khushi also shared a throwback video capturing a childhood moment with Boney. In the clip, she is seen sitting on her father's lap alongside Janhvi, with both sisters smiling. Janhvi reshared the post on her Instagram Stories and playfully teased Khushi over her childhood antics, writing, "@Khushikapoor been crackling diabolical plans since she was 0 years old??? And me doing nakhra and nautanki for who?" The light-hearted exchange offered a glimpse into the sisters' bond as they came together to celebrate their father's special day.

Family Celebration and Career

Arjun Kapoor also extended his birthday wishes to his dad through social media. He reshared a video from the birthday celebrations, and added a warm message for his father. "Happy birthday Dad We love you!!!........," Arjun wrote. The video captured Boney enjoying the celebrations with family members and friends at a birthday party themed around him, with 'BK' (Boney Kapoor) as its highlight. Among those present at the gathering were his children Arjun, Khushi and Anshula, along with filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi.

About Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor is a successful Bollywood producer known for backing films such as 'Mr. India', 'Mom', 'Wanted' and 'No Entry', among several others.

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