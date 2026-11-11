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STG A/S Interim Consolidated Financial Statements


Date: 2026-11-11 11:31:27

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Company Announcement – Euronext Dublin
No. 05/2026

Copenhagen, 11 November 2026

STG A/S – Interim consolidated financial statements

On 11 November 2026, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published its consolidated interim report for 1 January – 30 September 2026.

The company announcement of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S relating to the published interim report is available at: .

Fo r further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Director of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222, ....
Eliza Dabbagh, IR & Communications, phone +45 5080 7619,....

Attachment

  • STG Group Ireland - Company Announcement no 5 2026

MENAFN11112026004107003653ID1111948207


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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