STG A/S Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
| Company Announcement – Euronext Dublin
No. 05/2026
Copenhagen, 11 November 2026
STG A/S – Interim consolidated financial statements
On 11 November 2026, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published its consolidated interim report for 1 January – 30 September 2026.
The company announcement of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S relating to the published interim report is available at: .
Fo r further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Director of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222, ....
Eliza Dabbagh, IR & Communications, phone +45 5080 7619,....
Attachment
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STG Group Ireland - Company Announcement no 5 2026
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