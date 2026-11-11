Aequum Reports 70% Savings Off Billed Charges On Closed Matters Associated With The No Surprises Act

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aequum LLC, a tech-driven, cost containment company serving more than 900+ self-insured health plans and their participants in all 50 states, today announces 70% savings off billed charges on closed matters related to the No Surprises Act (NSA) and a 72% success rate on claims handled through the NSA process.

“These exceptional results are testimony to the financial value of our work,” says Christine Cooper, CEO, aequum.“Plan sponsors need to know that disputed medical charges are not only being examined and effectively addressed on their behalf but also result in cost savings”“Our proven approach combines detailed claim review with provider engagement and legal advocacy, helping our partners challenge payment demands and protect plan resources.”

aequum also points out that 31% of its NSA claims were deemed ineligible at initiation, above the 18.2% ineligibility rate across all closed federal Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) disputes shown in cumulative Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) data through May 31, 2026.

“Identifying ineligible disputes at initiation helps to further protect plan assets by avoiding unnecessary arbitration costs and the administrative burden of defending payment demands that should not proceed through the federal process,” continues Cooper who is actively involved in industry discussions surrounding the NSA and its impact on self-insured health plans.“Our partners should be able to see where a matter stands, what action has been taken and how it was resolved. That visibility helps them assess results and make informed decisions about their plan's cost containment strategy.”

aequum supports plan sponsors, TPAs and other partners with claim review, provider engagement and a proprietary database that tracks each matter and supports customizable reporting on billed and disputed amounts, settlements, savings and recoveries. Legal advocacy is provided through Koehler Fitzgerald LLC, whose attorneys support negotiation, litigation and appeals when needed.

As a member of the Board of Directors of the Self-Insurance Institute of America (SIIA), Cooper brings her perspectives on healthcare cost containment, regulatory developments and the challenges facing plan sponsors at events such as the SIIA National Conference. She previously chaired SIIA's Transparency Committee, further helping advance initiatives that promote clearer pricing and better data access as well as more informed decision-making for employers.

For more information about aequum and its services, visit aequumhealth.com.

About aequum LLC

Founded in 2020, aequum LLC serves third-party administrators, medical cost management companies, stop-loss carriers, employer-sponsored health plans, and brokers nationwide to protect plan participants, improve employee satisfaction with their healthcare plans, and generate plan and participant cost savings. aequum LLC helps patients defend against medical balance bills and provides administrative services to its partners. Its sister organization, Koehler Fitzgerald LLC, offers legal advocacy to plan participants. Visit aequumhealth.com.

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