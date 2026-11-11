Shook Heating And Cooling Marks Ten Years As Repair-First HVAC Company In Livonia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIVONIA, MI, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIVONIA, MI - November 11, 2026 -

Shook Heating and Cooling LLC, a family-owned HVAC contractor based in Metro Detroit, is marking its tenth year of providing repair-first heating and cooling service to homeowners and businesses across the region. The milestone reflects a decade of same-day response, transparent flat-rate pricing, and an approach that prioritizes fixing existing systems over unnecessary replacements.

Founded as a local, family-run operation, the company has grown over the past ten years while maintaining its focus on honest recommendations in an industry that has frequently drawn criticism for aggressive upselling. The company continues to center its work on repairs first, advising replacement only when a system can no longer be serviced cost-effectively.

As an HVAC company in Livonia, the business handles furnace installation, furnace repair, and annual furnace maintenance, along with air conditioning installation, repair, and tune-up services. Its heating services include high-efficiency furnace installation using ACCA-sized systems and factory-authorized installers, while its furnace repair work features flat-rate pricing and original equipment manufacturer parts. Cooling services range from load-calculated air conditioning installations to preventative tune-ups built around multi-point inspections designed to extend system life and improve efficiency.

Seasonal maintenance remains central to the company's service model. Shook Heating and Cooling maintenance in Livonia includes annual furnace tune-ups built around a 28-point inspection and air conditioning tune-ups covering a 21-point inspection, both intended to protect manufacturer warranties and reduce energy costs over time. The company notes that regular upkeep helps homeowners avoid emergency breakdowns during the coldest and hottest stretches of the Michigan calendar.

"Ten years ago, the goal was simple: fix what can be fixed and tell people the truth about what cannot," said Kara Shook, speaking for Shook Heating and Cooling. "That principle has not changed. A repair-first approach means homeowners keep more money in their pockets and trust that the recommendation they receive reflects what their system actually needs."

The company serves both residential and commercial clients throughout Metro Detroit, with licensed technicians handling repair, maintenance, installation, and replacement work. Its commercial division supports building operators seeking consistent comfort and system efficiency, while its residential services cover full home comfort setups. The company works with established HVAC brands including Bryant and Payne.

"Reaching a decade in this field comes down to the people who trusted a local family business with their homes," Shook added. "The next ten years will carry the same standard of transparent pricing, licensed workmanship, and rapid response when temperatures swing."

Over the past decade, the company has built its reputation on certified craftsmanship, flat-rate pricing, labor guarantees, and around-the-clock emergency response. Financing options are available for larger installation and replacement projects, allowing homeowners to address aging equipment without delaying necessary work.

Shook Heating and Cooling LLC is a family-owned heating and cooling contractor serving Metro Detroit from its base in Livonia, Michigan. The company provides furnace and air conditioning installation, repair, and maintenance for residential and commercial properties, supported by licensed technicians, transparent pricing, and a repair-first philosophy focused on long-term system reliability.

###

For more information about Shook Heating and Cooling LLC, contact the company here:

Shook Heating and Cooling

Kara Shook

734-658-5330

...

37651 Schoolcraft Rd

Livonia, MI 48150

CONTACT: Kara Shook