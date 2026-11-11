CHAGEE Celebrates 9Th Anniversary With Tear & Win, Giving Guests A Chance To Win Collectible Elephant Plushies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Limited-edition plushies representing CHAGEE's global markets are available to win across all California teahouses, November 15 through 17

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAGEE, the global Modern Teahouse brand known for blending premium tea craftsmanship with a contemporary hospitality experience, will celebrate its ninth anniversary with Tear & Win limited-time campaign featuring collectible elephant plushies inspired by its global markets. From Sunday, November 15, through Tuesday, November 17, guests visiting teahouses will have the chance to uncover a surprise prize, including one of the limited-edition plushies.

To participate, guests who order a large BOYA Jasmine Green Tea Latte or Large Peach Oolong Tea Latte will receive the beverage in CHAGEE's signature 22-oz Big Big Cup at no additional cost. Each cup features a hollow base that guests can tear open to reveal a prize.

The collectible elephant plushies celebrate CHAGEE's global community, with designs drawing inspiration from cultural traditions and symbols across its international markets. The collection includes elephants inspired by Singapore's Merlion, Malaysia's traditional kebaya mascot landmark and pink Bunga Raya flower, Thailand's national sport Muay Thai, Vietnam's Áo Bà Ba and Korea's hanbok, alongside designs representing the Philippines, Indonesia, China and the United States. A special ninth-anniversary elephant, topped with a celebratory cake, rounds out the collection.

Find the Collectible Elephants at These California Teahouses:



Americana: Malaysia Kebaya and Bunga Raya Flower Plushie

Brea: Philippines Balintawak Plushie

Century City: 9th Birthday Plushie

Culver City: Thailand Muay Thai Plushie

Del Amo: Korea Hanok Plushie

Fashion Square: 9th Birthday Plushie

Long Beach: USA Plushie

Mission Viejo: Indonesia Betawi Plushie

Ontario: Singapore Merlion Plushie

Orange: Vietnam Áo Bà Ba and Lotus Plushie

San Diego UTC: 9th Birthday Plushie South Coast Plaza: China Plushie



“CHAGEE began in Yunnan, China, with a simple ambition: to honor tea's rich cultural heritage while reimagining how people experience it in modern life,” said Darrell Chang, Head of Marketing, CHAGEE USA.“Nine years later, that same spirit continues to guide us as we bring people together through tea in the United States. Our anniversary celebration is a way to thank the communities that have welcomed us and invite more people to discover CHAGEE, with a little surprise along the way.”

In addition to the collectible elephants, guests may uncover other surprises inside their Big Big Cup, including tea sets, tumblers, porcelain cups, keychains, magnets and BOGO 50% off vouchers. Tear & Win cups are limited to 200 per teahouse per day, with a fresh allocation available each morning, while supplies last. Guests are encouraged to visit early for a chance to participate.

About CHAGEE

CHAGEE is a leading premium tea brand known for freshly crafted, high-quality beverages. Founded in 2017, CHAGEE has transformed traditional tea culture into a modern lifestyle experience, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative branding. With its commitment to quality, innovation, and cultural connection, CHAGEE continues to reshape the global tea industry.

Media Contact

Melanie Dennig

The Shipyard

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