Diesel Fuel Market Forecast To Reach $316 Bn By 2032 Driven By Transport And Power Generation In The APAC Region, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Diesel fuel market demand is supported by expanding truck and bus fleets across emerging Asian economies, rising backup power requirements from data-center developments, and the recovery in global marine freight activity. Government-mandated ultra-low-sulfur diesel adoption, synthetic e-diesel pilot projects in Europe, and increasing use of high-cetane diesel blends in the mining sector are also shaping market growth.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global diesel fuel market $263.2 billion in 2026 to $272 billion in 2027 and reach $316 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.05% over 2027–2032. Growing truck and bus fleets in emerging Asia, rising use of diesel generators for data-center backup power, and a recovery in global marine freight activity continue to support fuel demand. Government-mandated ultra-low-sulfur standards are also steering purchases toward cleaner, compliant grades. However, city-bus electrification, carbon-related fuel taxes, and supply disruptions linked to the US-Iran conflict are pushing prices higher and weighing on consumption, making supply resilience and fuel-quality compliance increasingly important for suppliers.

Diesel Fuel Market Changing Trends & Recent Developments:

Expanding Truck and Bus Fleets Across Developing Asia

More trucks and buses are taking to the roads in developing Asian economies, and a large share of them still run on diesel. Fleet operators in countries such as India rely on a steady fuel supply for daily operations, giving suppliers a dependable base of repeat buyers. Demand here follows how intensively vehicles are used rather than how many are sold.

Data Centers Lifting the Need for Standby Power

As cloud computing and AI workloads grow, new data centers are being equipped with diesel-powered generators to keep operations running through grid outages. Every added facility widens the pool of equipment that may need fuel, creating a continuity-driven sales channel, although actual consumption depends on how often the generators run.

Revival in Global Shipping Activity

A rebound in international seaborne trade is bringing more vessels into bunkering hubs and busy shipping corridors. Greater voyage activity means more refueling stops, opening a growing sales channel for marine diesel and gas oil suppliers.

“The diesel as fuel market is being shaped by expanding commercial vehicle fleets, rising standby power needs, and renewed shipping activity, even as electrification and carbon-pricing policies temper consumption. This report examines key market trends, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities across fuel grades, applications, and regions, providing decision makers with insights to support strategic planning,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

Diesel Fuel Market Segmentation:

By Grade

Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel (Less than 15 ppm)

Low-Sulfur Diesel (15 to 500 ppm)

High-Sulfur Diesel (Over 500 ppm)

Biodiesel Blends (B5 to B20)

Synthetic Diesel

By Application

Transportation

Marine

Industrial and Construction



Agriculture

Power Generation

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Explore the complete Mordor Intelligence report for detailed coverage of market drivers, segmentation, regional developments, and the competitive landscape:

Diesel Fuel Market Share by Regions:

Asia-Pacific Setting the Pace for Fuel Consumption

Asia-Pacific remains the largest and fastest-growing regional market, backed by farming, mining, highway construction, railway projects, and urban development that depend on diesel-powered equipment and freight. India stands out, with infrastructure activity and road freight keeping consumption on an upward path, while markets such as Pakistan add steady demand from road transport.

Europe Facing Softer Road-Fuel Demand

Europe is expected to see weaker diesel consumption as supply disruptions tied to the Middle East conflict have lifted fuel prices and curbed road-fuel purchases. Tighter affordability leaves suppliers with fewer physical sales, even as buyers face higher fuel bills.

Exxon Mobil

Chevron

Shell

BP

TotalEnergies



Saudi Aramco

Sinopec

PetroChina

Rosneft

Lukoil

ENI

Petrobras

Kuwait Petroleum

QatarEnergy

Indian Oil Corp

Bharat Petroleum

Reliance Industries

Valero Energy

Marathon Petroleum

SK Energy

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About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics. Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree.

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