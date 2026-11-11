Emerging Scientists Awarded Grants To Fund Critical Pancreatic And Prostate Cancer Research

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Hopper-Belmont Foundation honors five early-career cancer researchers with the HBF Inspiration Award

- Joan Fowler, HBF Board Executive DirectorGREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Hopper-Belmont Foundation (HBF) is honoring five of the nation's most innovative early-career cancer researchers with the HBF Inspiration Award.Since the Foundation's inception in 2019, 30 grantees have received crucial support via recognition and funding to advance their research. This year's awards focused on two of the most challenging cancers to treat: pancreatic and prostate cancer.The 2026 awardees are:●Fabrice Njotu, Ph.D., National Institutes of Health: Prostate Cancer●Rodrigo Romero, Ph.D., University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center: Prostate Cancer●Ariana Musa de Aquino, Ph.D., Henry Ford Health: Pancreatic Cancer●Meaghan McGeary, Ph.D., Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT: Pancreatic Cancer●Divya Ravi, Ph.D., Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health & Science University: Pancreatic Cancer“The HBF Inspiration Award celebrates our dedication to recognizing and empowering emerging cancer researchers whose innovative work has the potential to advance the field and make a meaningful, lasting difference in the lives of patients.” said Joan Fowler, HBF Board Executive Director.“We are continually inspired by the remarkable work of all 30 Inspiration Award recipients over the past seven years. Their commitment to advancing cancer research represents the kind of dedication and promise that Hopper-Belmont Foundation is proud to recognize and support,” added William Hwang, M.D., D/Massachusetts General Cancer Center, Assistant Professor, HBF Inspiration Award winner (2020), Career Development Award Gold Winner (2025), and HBF Medical and Scientific Advisory Board member.Past award recipients have gone on to secure major research funding, publish in highly respected journals, earn professorial roles, and establish their own labs at major oncology centers.The next grant cycle will open in Spring 2027. For more information or to join the HBF mailing list, visit hopperbelmont.The HBF Inspiration Award is designed to be a launch pad for bright, innovative researchers to gain early-stage financial support for concepts that can change the paradigm of cancer research.About the Hopper-Belmont Foundation:Hopper-Belmont Foundation (HBF) is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization focused on identifying, motivating, and supporting exceptional early-career research talent who are pursuing innovative approaches in solving health and wellness challenges. Founded in 2019, by non-profit research and patient advocacy foundation leaders, the HBF created the Inspiration Award as a core initiative of the Foundation. The award, which is peer reviewed, targets senior post-doctoral or clinical fellows (MD, PhD, MD/PhD), or primary investigators in the first three years of their initial faculty appointment, or clinical fellows in the first three years, or post-doctoral faculty in the first three years of tenure. HBF welcomes individuals and families to join their mission and help annually recognize amazing talent that can accelerate the road to cures. Tax-deductible donations can be made directly at . 100% of donations go directly to support research.

Greg Walsh

Hopper Belmont Foundation

+1 203-292-6280

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Emerging Scientists Awarded Grants to Fund Critical Pancreatic and Prostate Cancer Research News Provided By Greg Walsh, Hopper Belmont Foundation November 11, 2026, 16:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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