BOC Consult Expands To London, Appoints Devin Farley As Partner

Devin Farley, BOC Partner

Former Edelman advisor strengthens the firm's international capabilities in strategic communications, crisis management and reputational risk.

DUSSELDORF, NRW, GERMANY, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LONDON / DÜSSELDORF, Nov 11, 2026 – BOC Consult Ltd., the international advisory firm specialising in business-critical situations, has appointed Devin Farley as Partner and is establishing a London office. Farley, an experienced transatlantic communications and corporate affairs advisor, will lead the firm's London operations and expand its advisory capabilities for clients across Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States.Founded by former senior DAX and Fortune 500 executives Ernst Primosch and Rüdiger O. Assion, BOC Consult advises executive boards, supervisory boards, investors and business leaders at critical moments when corporate value, reputation and stakeholder confidence are at stake. Its expertise spans capital and financial markets, mergers and acquisitions, corporate transformation, crisis management, strategic communications and public affairs. With London joining its existing presence in Düsseldorf, Vienna and Zurich, the firm is strengthening its ability to advise clients in key economic hubs.Farley brings more than 15 years of international advisory experience at Edelman, where he worked in Washington, D.C., Berlin and London. He has advised major multinational companies on complex business challenges involving regulatory scrutiny, reputational risk and competing stakeholder interests. His experience spans healthcare, pharmaceuticals, technology and other highly regulated industries.During the COVID-19 pandemic, Farley led strategic and medical communications for a leading global pharmaceutical company and subsequently headed its global corporate affairs activities. He has also advised companies on cyber incidents, litigation, labour disputes, corporate restructuring, mergers and acquisitions and other situations requiring decisive leadership under intense public scrutiny.At BOC Consult, Farley will focus particularly on international corporate affairs, crisis preparedness and response, and strategic communications for healthcare, life sciences and tech companies. His work will include supporting businesses as they enter new markets, move from clinical development to commercial operations, navigate regulatory milestones or prepare for capital raises, acquisitions and initial public offerings."When a crisis crosses borders, fragmented advice can become part of the problem," said Ernst Primosch, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of BOC Consult. "Devin brings the international experience and strategic judgement needed to help companies act decisively when the stakes are exceptionally high. His appointment strengthens our ability to advise clients across markets, regulatory environments and stakeholder groups. And with London, we are expanding our presence in one of the world's most important international business centres.""Businesses today face challenges that rarely fit neatly into one market, one discipline or one stakeholder group," said Devin Farley. "What attracted me to BOC Consult is the combination of deep executive experience, strategic independence and the ability to turn complex challenges into decisive action. I believe the best advice connects business strategy with communications and reputation from the outset. Building our London presence gives us an exciting opportunity to bring that approach to more clients across Europe and the United States."About BOC ConsultBOC Consult is an international strategic advisory firm specialising in business-critical situations. Founded by former senior DAX and Fortune 500 executives Ernst Primosch and Rüdiger O. Assion, the firm advises companies, investors and decision-makers on capital markets, transactions, transformation, crisis management, strategic communications and public affairs. BOC also offers consulting services in the area of international trade facilitation. BOC Consult combines executive-level industry experience with specialist expertise in complex economic, regulatory and reputational challenges.Media EnquiriesBOC Consult GmbH / /...

Ruediger O. Assion

BOC Consult GmbH

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BOC Consult Expands to London, Appoints Devin Farley as Partner News Provided By BOC Consult GmbH November 11, 2026, 16:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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