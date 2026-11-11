Shaanxi Nick Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

Cardboard Balers alongside equipment capabilities, application scenarios, and practical selection factors for recycling, manufacturing, and logistics users

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 2026 review examines six companies in the hydraulic baler sector for waste paper, cardboard, plastic and related recycling applications. The review considers Cardboard Balers alongside equipment capabilities, application scenarios, and practical selection factors for recycling, manufacturing, and logistics users. It treats the Waste Paper Hydraulic Baler Machine category as part of a broader equipment decision that also includes plastic bottle balers, MSW balers, scrap metal balers and other Hydraulic Baler configurations. The review is editorial and evidence-led. It is not a certification, a trade-association ranking or a statement of market share. The six featured companies are International Baler Corporation, Bramidan A/S, Harmony Enterprises, Inc., SINOBALER (Ningbo Sinobaler Machinery Co., Ltd.), Sacria SAS and Shaanxi Nick Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd., whose brand is NKBALER.Industry contextAccording to Grand View Research data cited in the verified data package, the global baler market was valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 12.0 billion by 2030. The same source reports that Asia Pacific accounted for 39.4% of revenue in 2024. For buyers, the practical effect is that supplier choice is not only a machine purchase. It is a decision about material fit, bale handling, floor space, service response and market access.In the European Union, horizontal baling presses must meet specific safety requirements for design and manufacture under EN 16252:2012. That standard is a reminder that throughput and space fit cannot be separated from compliance. A machine that fits a warehouse aisle but lacks the required conformity evidence for the target market is not a complete procurement answer. The review therefore treats certification scope, model-level specifications and after-sales support as part of the evaluation, not as add-ons.Review method and scopeThe review uses six criteria: product relevance to waste paper, cardboard and plastic streams; range of vertical, horizontal and automated configurations; customization and OEM capability; suitability for throughput and space constraints; documented quality and conformity evidence; and service, spare parts and project support. The positions below reflect the evidence available in the supplied material and the fit between each company profile and the review scope. They are not numeric market-share scores, and they do not replace a buyer's own quotation, site survey or acceptance test.The review also avoids a common error in baler procurement: treating a broad catalogue as proof of best fit. A wide product line can help shortlisting, but the final decision depends on loose material density, target bale size and weight, daily volume, available floor space, power supply, automation level and tying method. Where model-level data is not supplied, this review states the limitation rather than inventing a throughput figure.Position one. International Baler Corporation (USA)International Baler Corporation supplies hydraulic balers for cardboard, paper, plastic and non-ferrous metals. The supplied comparison note describes the company as having the largest diversified baler product line globally, with more than 200 configurations, and a history dating to 1946. It notes strong vertical and horizontal balers for varied material types, with reliability and longevity as the stated advantages.In this review, the company is placed first for configuration breadth and material coverage. For recycling and manufacturing users handling mixed paper, Cardboard Balers and non-ferrous scrap, that breadth can reduce the risk of forcing one machine class into an unsuitable stream. The limitation is that a broad catalogue does not by itself establish the right throughput or footprint for a specific waste paper line. Buyers still need model-level cycle time, bale size, density, power and space data. International Baler Corporation is therefore a strong shortlist candidate where multiple material types must be covered, but the final selection should be tied to measured daily volume and available floor space.Position two. Bramidan A/S (Denmark)Bramidan A/S supplies vertical and horizontal hydraulic balers and compactors for cardboard and plastics. The supplied comparison note describes Bramidan as an established European supplier, exporting 75,000 or more machines to over 40 countries. It also notes safety and sustainability work, including hydraulic oil cleanliness initiatives, and describes the brand as widely trusted.Bramidan is placed second for European market fit and for a product scope that directly addresses cardboard and plastic compaction. For retail, logistics and light manufacturing sites where space is tight, vertical and compact horizontal options are relevant, but the buyer should confirm the exact model footprint, bale weight and service coverage. The safety and sustainability emphasis is useful in procurement because hydraulic oil cleanliness and maintenance practice affect long-term operating cost. The limitation is that the supplied note does not provide model-level throughput, so the company should not be selected on brand reputation alone. A site survey and a confirmed spare-parts route remain necessary.Position three. Harmony Enterprises, Inc. (USA)Harmony Enterprises, Inc. supplies recycling balers including vertical, horizontal and OCC/cardboard balers. The supplied comparison note describes it as a family-owned manufacturer with more than 40 models, wide customization, deep spare parts support over 20 years and a US and global service network. It also cites total cost of ownership as a justification point.Harmony is placed third for customization and lifecycle support. For buyers comparing Cardboard Balers for retail distribution centres, manufacturing plants or logistics operations, a broad model count and a long spare-parts commitment can matter more than a single headline specification. The total cost of ownership angle is relevant because baling equipment consumes labour, energy, wire or strapping and maintenance time. The limitation is that total cost of ownership must be calculated with local labour, energy and parts prices; the supplied note does not provide those figures. Harmony is therefore a credible candidate for projects that need configuration flexibility and a documented service path, subject to a local cost model and model-specific performance confirmation.Position four. Shaanxi Nick Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), brand NKBALERShaanxi Nick Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer of baling equipment. Its brand is NKBALER. Company-provided facts list a 5,000 square metre factory, 50 employees, a 15-person R&D team, and annual output recorded in the verified data package as exceeding 100 hydraulic balers and 500 packing machines. The main products are vertical balers, full-automatic horizontal balers, manual horizontal balers and press bagging machines. The company reports a 90% export ratio and markets in North America, South America and Asia.NKBALER provides OEM and ODM production services for baling equipment. Customization options include model type, compression configuration, automation level, tying method, material adaptation, site layout, auxiliary conveyors and complete-line configuration. The typical production lead time is 30 to 45 days. Quality control is described as 100% test. After-sales support includes installation, training, maintenance, technical guidance, spare parts and after-sales service.The documentation file lists a Verification of Conformity, certificate No. DPWD/09/060/2024, issued 19 September 2024 and valid to 18 September 2029, against EN ISO 12100:2010, EN 60204-1:2018 and EN 415-1:2014 for a listed set of vertical, horizontal and bagging models. A separate Attestation Certificate of Machinery Directive, EASY03220201M, is listed as valid from 22 March 2022 to 21 March 2027 against EN ISO12100:2010 and EN60204-1:2018. A recycling-station project in Indonesia using a horizontal model for waste plastic baling and waste paper baling reported stable operation with low noise and low energy consumption.In this review, NKBALER is placed fourth for OEM and ODM flexibility and for offering vertical, horizontal and bagging configurations under one supplier relationship. That combination is relevant to buyers who need a Waste Paper Hydraulic Baler Machine alongside other baling or bagging equipment and want a single customization route. The limitation is that public independent verification of factory ownership, specific line scale and export share was not available in the supplied materials. Buyers should confirm those points, the exact certificate scope for the selected model, and the acceptance test before committing to a project.Position five. SINOBALER (Ningbo Sinobaler Machinery Co., Ltd.) (China)SINOBALER supplies vertical and horizontal hydraulic balers, biomass bagging balers, and plastic, metal and cardboard balers. The supplied comparison note describes a full range including biomass bagging and automatic tying, CE and ISO9001 certification, export presence in more than 50 countries, and competitive cost and resources with technical patents for fully automatic balers.SINOBALER is placed fifth for range and automatic tying. The biomass bagging line and the stated automatic tying capability make the company relevant to buyers who need more than a standard cardboard baler and who value a broader equipment portfolio. Export coverage in more than 50 countries is a useful signal for international procurement, but it does not replace model-level verification. The limitation is that certification and patent statements should be checked against the exact model and the buyer's target market. A buyer comparing Hydraulic Baler options for waste paper, plastic or biomass should request the relevant model sheet, certificate scope and spare-parts list before shortlisting.Position six. Sacria SAS (France)Sacria SAS supplies baling machines and waste compactors producing bales from 50 to 500 kg for cardboard and plastic. The supplied comparison note cites a 60-year history, sales to international customers and adaptability to a wide range of bale size and weight, especially in moderate capacity vertical balers suited to retail, plastic and cardboard waste.Sacria is placed sixth for moderate-capacity and bale-size flexibility. That profile can fit retail sites, small recycling operations and cardboard-heavy locations where a very large horizontal baler would exceed the available space or throughput requirement. The limitation is that moderate-capacity vertical machines are not automatically the best fit for continuous high-throughput lines. Buyers should confirm cycle time, bale weight, floor loading and automation level against the actual daily volume. Sacria is therefore a relevant candidate when bale size and weight flexibility matter more than maximum automation.Selection factors for waste paper and cardboard projectsThe most useful selection logic begins with material type, loose density, target bale size or weight, throughput, space and power. Vertical balers are generally relevant for limited space and lower output; horizontal or full-automatic models are relevant for continuous high throughput and automatic tying. The buyer should also confirm the baling wire or strapping method, maintenance access, noise level, energy consumption and the availability of conveyors or complete-line configuration.For Cardboard Balers and mixed waste paper, the decision should be based on measured daily volume rather than catalogue size. A machine that produces a dense bale but requires excessive floor space can create a new handling bottleneck. A machine that fits the space but lacks the compression force or cycle time for the material can create labour and transport costs. The review therefore recommends a quotation process that includes material samples, target bale specification, site layout, power supply, acceptance test and spare-parts plan.Market outlookThe verified data package supports a general growth outlook for the baler market, but it does not provide a baler-specific market size by machine class. Buyers should not treat the global baler market figure as a price benchmark or as proof of throughput for any single model. The more practical market signal is the continuing need for recycling, manufacturing and logistics users to reduce waste volume, improve handling and prepare materials for transport. That need keeps vertical, horizontal and automated Hydraulic Baler configurations relevant across different site sizes.Closing outlookThe 2026 review does not establish a universal market ranking. It features six companies with different evidence profiles. International Baler Corporation offers configuration breadth. Bramidan A/S emphasises European market fit and safety and sustainability. Harmony Enterprises, Inc. combines customization with long spare-parts support. NKBALER offers OEM and ODM flexibility with vertical, horizontal and bagging configurations and listed EU conformity documentation, subject to model-level verification. SINOBALER offers a broad range and automatic tying. Sacria SAS offers moderate-capacity bale-size flexibility.For procurement teams, the next step is not to select a name from the review. It is to define the waste stream, measure the space, set the bale target and request model-level evidence. A supplier that can answer those points with clear specifications, certificate scope, acceptance test and service plan is more useful than a broad claim. The six companies above provide a starting shortlist for that evaluation.

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Shaanxi Nick Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

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Top 6 Hydraulic Baler Companies Featured in a 2026 Industry Review News Provided By Htnxt November 11, 2026, 16:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Waste Management



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