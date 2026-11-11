Female Aviators Launch Fly 2 For Nathalia Mission

Uniting female aviators nationwide to log 183,960 flight hours-representing 21 years-to honor fallen pilot and celebrate her 21st birthday in the skies.

- Dr. Michaela Renee JohnsonSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In the wake of a tragic aviation loss, female aviators nationwide are answering a call to solidarity, healing, and community resilience. Inspired by the memory of a passionate young pilot, the aviation community has officially launched "Fly 2 For Nathalia," a grassroots mission uniting women in the cockpit to log 183,960 hours in the air-representing 21 years of flight hours-to honor Nathalia on what would have been her 21st birthday in January 2027.The initiative was sparked by Dr. Michaela Renee Johnson, a human behavior expert, aviation pioneer, and top podcast host known for translating resilience, psychology, and performance into practical transformation. A passionate aviator who has flown vintage aircraft across the country and successfully navigated high-pressure flight environments, Dr. Michaela was deeply moved by the tragedy and the online discourse that followed. She sought a way to channel grief into a profound celebration of life, passion, and flight.Raised off-grid in the Sierra Nevadas, Dr. Michaela developed early resilience and resourcefulness that shaped her lifelong study of human behavior. Her doctoral research led to the development of the 7 Primal WoundsTM framework, helping people rewrite survival patterns through neuroscience and attachment theory. As the host of the SkyTalkDoc podcast-rated in the top 2.5% globally-she bridges aviation, neuroscience, and personal growth, teaching people to trust their internal instruments, navigate turbulence, and lead with clarity and courage.When she discovered a January 31, 2026, birthday post on Threads where Nathalia wrote,”#20, Thank you God for another year! I can't wait to see what this year brings,” the aviation community rallied to ensure her spirit lives on in the skies she loved so dearly. Nathalia was widely remembered by peers as a naturally gifted, deeply dedicated aviator whose love for the craft spanned tailwheel training and rigorous upset recovery work.The Math of a MovementAccording to data from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Women in Aviation International, women comprise approximately 10.8% of all U.S. pilots-totaling 91,694 certificated female pilots out of 848,770.The core mission of Fly 2 For Nathalia is simple yet powerful: If every female aviator flies just 2 hours between November 1, 2026, and January 31, 2027, the community will collectively log 183,960 hours in the air."We would gather in the sky to help her celebrate the 21st birthday she never got to see-not with candles, but with flight hours-in her honor," campaign organizers shared. "Up where the people who knew and loved her said she felt most alive, right alongside so many of us."How to Participate & Log HoursPilots and aviation enthusiasts joining the mission can track and submit their progress online at the official SkyTalkDoc platform (Fly 2 For Nathalia)Timeline: Log hours flown between November 1, 2026, and January 31, 2027.Privacy: Submissions can be made completely anonymously, and participant emails are kept strictly private.Frequency: Pilots are encouraged to return and log hours as frequently as they fly to help the community track toward the cumulative 183,960-hour goal.Safety First: Organizers emphasize a strict commitment to safety. Pilots returning to the cockpit after a hiatus are encouraged to fly with an instructor, dust off the rust, and maintain rigorous mindfulness of weather conditions.As the aviation community navigates the heavy emotions following the tragedy, Fly 2 For Nathalia serves as a reminder that the greatest growth comes from discomfort, and that passion and community will always outshine the noise.To learn more, view the live collective hours tracker, or log your flight hours, visit

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Female Aviators Launch "Fly 2 For Nathalia" Mission News Provided By Nimble Solutions Corp November 11, 2026, 16:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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