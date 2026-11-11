Blotato Joins Claude's Connector Directory For Social Media Scheduling And Dms

Blotato's connector in Claude's connector directory lets Claude users schedule social media posts and set up Instagram and Facebook DM automations from a chat.

Blotato's Community listing in Claude's connector directory, with the Connect to Claude button and nine supported platforms.

Claude users can now add Blotato from the official connector directory with no custom server URL

- Sabrina Ramonov, Founder, BlotatoSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blotato is now listed in Claude's connector directory, so Claude users can find it inside Claude, add it, sign in and start scheduling social media posts without copying a server address. The connector is made by Blotato, the social media scheduling and DM automation platform built for AI agents. The listing carries Anthropic's Community label, which Anthropic gives to connectors it screens before listing but has not reviewed in depth. Setup steps and limits are in Blotato's announcement of its Claude connector for social media.A user can ask Claude, "What goes out next week? Move Thursday's post to Friday," and Claude reads the Blotato queue and moves that post. Publishing covers nine platforms: X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube, Threads, Pinterest and Bluesky.The same conversation can set up a comment-to-DM funnel, the setup behind posts that send a link to people who comment a keyword. Claude creates the automation in the user's Blotato account as a draft. Once the user switches it on, it keeps running on Blotato's side after the chat is closed. Comments, direct messages and DM automations work on Instagram and Facebook only.What is new is how Blotato gets into Claude. Until now, connecting the two meant adding Blotato as a custom connector by its server address. On Claude's Free plan, which allows one custom connector, that used the only slot. The directory listing can be added on any Claude plan, though on Team and Enterprise plans an owner enables connectors first, and it follows the user's Claude account to the web, the desktop app and Cowork. Connectors added by address keep working.Connecting requires a paid Blotato plan, starting at $29 per month, with details on the current Blotato plans. Blotato's 7-day free trial covers the web app only and does not include the MCP access the connector uses. Claude Code users connect with one setup prompt from the Blotato setup guide for Claude.The listing follows Blotato's November 4 launch as a plugin in the ChatGPT Plugins directory, and both connect to the same hosted server, so one Blotato account now works from either chat. Founder Sabrina Ramonov built Blotato on $0 in funding to run her own content operation solo.About Sabrina Ramonov: Sabrina Ramonov is the founder and CEO of Blotato and the #1 AI Educator for Entrepreneurs, with 3M+ followers and 33M+ monthly organic views. A Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree who sold her first AI startup, Qurious, to Pegasystems, she now distributes 250+ pieces of content each week solo using Claude Code and Blotato, and is on a mission to teach 10 million people to use AI for free. Follow her at @sabrina_ramonovAbout Blotato: Blotato (blotato) is the AI content engine thousands of creators and businesses use to write, schedule, and publish across all nine major social platforms from one place. Its API and MCP server plug directly into AI agents like Claude, so a single operator can run the output of a full marketing team.

Sabrina Ramonov

Blotato

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Blotato Joins Claude's Connector Directory for Social Media Scheduling and DMs News Provided By Blotato Inc. November 11, 2026, 16:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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