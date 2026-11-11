Velocity Summit Announces Full Speaker Program: NC Governor Josh Stein, Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley, Senior Defense And Industry Leaders To Appear
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Protocase
/ Key word(s): Manufacturing
Velocity Summit Announces Full Speaker Program: NC Governor Josh Stein, Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley, Senior Defense and Industry Leaders to Appear
11.11.2026 / 16:08 CET/CEST
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The Nov. 17 Summit, Co-Presented by NCMBC and The Protocase Companies, Will Unite Military and Manufacturing Leaders to Tackle Delays in U.S. Defense Production WILMINGTON, NC - November 11, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The Protocase Companies and the North Carolina Military Business Center (NCMBC) today announced the final program for the inaugural Velocity Summit on November 17 in Wilmington. The lineup includes video remarks from Governor Josh Stein, an in-person address by North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Lee Lilley, a keynote by Lieutenant General (Ret.) Christopher O. Mohan, former Commanding General of U.S. Army Materiel Command, military readiness officials and executives from aerospace, advanced manufacturing and open infrastructure. The program moves from operational requirements and readiness to the manufacturers responsible for delivery, concluding with a working roundtable on barriers North Carolina can address. Its focus is examining how North Carolina stakeholders can lead the nation in shortening the time needed to build and sustain ships, aircraft, ground systems and critical components. “America has the engineering talent and manufacturing expertise to meet extraordinary defense needs. The problem is how long it takes to turn a requirement into a delivered capability,” said Dr. Doug Milburn, Chairman of The Protocase Companies.“North Carolina has the industrial depth and talent to help change that in a big way. Velocity Summit puts military leaders, key suppliers and policymakers at the same table to identify the barriers and start removing them.” Final Program - November 17, 2026
Jonathan Phillips
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News Source: Protocase
11.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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