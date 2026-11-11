Deep Thrill Coffee / Key word(s): Financial

Eastern Asteria, Inc. Issues Shareholder Update as New Leadership Completes Corporate Reset and Prepares for Execution

11.11.2026 / 16:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEW YORK, NY - November 11, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Eastern Asteria, Inc. (OTC: EATR) today issued its first formal shareholder update since the change in control completed in 2025. The Company, headquartered in the New York City area, is a diversified public holding company focused on strategic turnkey acquisitions in the healthcare, wellness, restaurant, and retail sectors. President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Arnoux said the past year was spent putting the public company in order so management could move from foundation work to execution. The Company said its rollout plan begins soon and that it believes it now has a clear story to tell. “I believe in the future of Eastern Asteria,” said Arnoux.“When we took over this public company, we did not start with headlines. We started with the work that has to come first: structure, cleanup, reporting, and a platform that can support real transactions. That work is largely behind us. Our rollout begins soon, and we believe we have a great story to tell one that will capture attention.” Arnoux brings a background in business mergers and acquisitions to the role. Under his leadership, the Company spent the last year resetting the public-company framework following the change in control, including corporate housekeeping and the administrative steps required to operate as a cleaner public vehicle for strategic turnkey acquisitions. The Company also stated that it currently has no convertible debt on its books. Management views that clean capital structure as an important part of being ready to execute. Looking ahead, Eastern Asteria said it plans to close its first strategic turnkey retail acquisition during the fourth quarter of 2026, consistent with its stated focus on healthcare, wellness, restaurant, and retail. Further updates will be provided as material developments occur. “The house is in order. There is no convertible debt weighing on the Company,” Arnoux said.“Now we execute.” About Eastern Asteria, Inc.

Eastern Asteria, Inc. (OTC: EATR) is a New York–based diversified public holding company strategically focused on turnkey acquisitions in the healthcare, wellness, restaurant, and retail sectors. The Company is led by President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Arnoux. Investor / Media Contact

Eastern Asteria

276 5th Avenue Suite 704 New York, NY 10001

Phone: 1-866-477-5025

Email: ...

X: @easternasteria

News Source: Deep Thrill Coffee

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