Search Atlas / Key word(s): Financial

HomeBySylvia Adds No-Registration Guides on Boise ZIP Codes

11.11.2026 / 17:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BOISE, ID - November 11, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Sylvia Dorrance, REALTOR with eXp Realty, LLC (license #9671048), has released a collection of free online guides covering Boise ZIP codes, moving to Boise, and home transactions across the Treasure Valley, including Meridian, Eagle, and Star. The guides are available at HomeBySylvia and address the practical questions Dorrance reports hearing most consistently from people relocating to or conducting real estate transactions within the Boise metro area. Guides Tailored to Buyer and Seller Questions The resource library addresses both the buyer and seller sides of a transaction. For those considering moving to Boise, a dedicated ZIP code guide identifies which Boise ZIP codes correspond to which city and county, and explains the common disconnect between ZIP code boundaries and municipal city limits. Separate guides cover Meridian real estate and Eagle Idaho real estate, with official sources linked directly so readers can verify details before touring homes or engaging an agent. On the seller side, guides on selling a home in Boise, Meridian, Eagle, and Star address locally specific topics including irrigation and water rights, HOA documentation, permits, and Idaho's property condition disclosure requirements. Responding to Consistent Demand for Local Information "People moving here ask the same practical questions: which ZIP code is which city, how irrigation works, what an HOA allows," said Dorrance. "I wanted those answers in one place, with the official sources linked so readers can check them for themselves." The Boise-area ZIP code guide is structured to give people early in their research a starting point before they are ready to speak with an agent, with official sources linked throughout. Coverage Across the Treasure Valley While the guides are centered on Boise, the content extends to communities throughout the region known locally as the Treasure Valley. Meridian and Eagle each have dedicated guides, and Star - which lies primarily in Ada County with a portion in Canyon County - is included within the seller-focused guides. All guides are publicly accessible without a registration requirement. Dorrance operates under eXp Realty, LLC, license #9671048, serving buyers and sellers throughout the Treasure Valley. About Sylvia Dorrance Sylvia Dorrance is a licensed REALTOR with eXp Realty, LLC (license #9671048), serving the Boise metro area including Meridian, Eagle, and Star, Idaho. Free guides on Boise ZIP codes, moving to Boise, Meridian real estate, Eagle Idaho real estate, and selling a home in Boise are available at HomeBySylvia. Equal Housing Opportunity. Learn more at Sylvia Dorrance, eXp Realty LLC Media contact:

Sylvia Dorrance

+1 (208) 247-3797

News Source: Search Atlas

11.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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