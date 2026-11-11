'Raghogarh, Till Last Breath': Digvijaya Singh Resumes Padyatra From Home Turf

MENAFN - IANS) Raghogarh, Nov 11 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said his emotional and political bond with the people of Raghogarh went beyond electoral politics and that his commitment to the region would continue until his last breath.

Singh made the remarks after receiving a warm welcome from residents of his home town as his 'Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra' resumed its second phase from Raghogarh following a five-day break for Diwali.

Moved by the reception, the senior Congress leader shared a message on social media, describing Raghogarh as his home and its residents as members of his family.

"Raghogarh is my home, its people are my family, and my commitment to this family will remain until my last breath," Singh wrote in a post on X.

He said his relationship with the people of the region was rooted in generations of affection, trust and mutual attachment rather than politics.

The memories associated with its villages, streets and families remained among the most valuable assets of his life, he added.

Singh also thanked residents, women, elderly people and youth for their affection and support, describing their response as a source of strength and an invaluable legacy. The yatra also received a large public response at a gathering in Raghogarh.

In another social media post, Singh linked the support for the campaign to public concerns over alleged irregularities in donations and offerings made to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

He said the campaign aimed to ensure transparent accounting of every rupee donated in the name of Lord Ram, an impartial investigation into allegations of financial irregularities and strict action against those found guilty.

"This yatra is not against any individual or organisation but is a public awareness campaign to protect the sanctity of Sanatan Dharma, the faith of devotees and transparency and accountability in religious institutions," Singh said.

He maintained that corruption in the name of religion was unacceptable and that Sanatan Dharma stood for truth, justice, compassion and good conduct.

The yatra began on October 20, coinciding with Vijayadashami, from the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. It was undertaken to raise questions over the alleged misuse of donations and offerings received in the name of Lord Ram at the Ayodhya temple.

After a five-day pause during the Diwali festivities, the campaign resumed on November 11 from Raghogarh, a region closely associated with Singh's political career and family.

Singh represented the Raghogarh Assembly constituency for several terms and served as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister from 1993 to 2003. His son, Jaivardhan Singh, has also represented the constituency.