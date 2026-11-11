'Polluters Must Pay': UN Chief Demands Climate Justice At Antalya Summit

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Nov 11 (IANS) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday demanded "climate justice" for developing nations, calling for international framework arrangements to ensure industrialised countries bear proportional responsibility for escalating global warming.

"Polluters must pay," Guterres declared, addressing the summit during the UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Turkey.

"We need a new Climate Justice Compact, based on shared responsibility, shared security and shared benefits," Guterres said. "The principle of common but differentiated responsibilities must apply, and all countries must do their part."

He emphasised that the level of responsibility must correspond to historical greenhouse gas emissions, noting that those who derived the greatest economic profits from fossil fuels must help bear the financial burden of climate damage.

Criticising the fossil fuel industry directly, the UN Chief highlighted that the nine largest oil companies generated $95 billion in profits during the last quarter alone.

Guterres' statements reinforced the call made by India on Tuesday for heightened international accountability to mitigate climate impacts.

Speaking at the summit, Narendra Bhooshan, Secretary of India's Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, urged a fair, equitable, and ambitious outcome at the conference, formally known as COP.

Bhooshan stressed that public financing from developed nations remains vital to enable climate adaptation and address vulnerabilities across developing countries.

Elaborating on the responsibilities of developed nations, Guterres stated that industrialised countries must ensure developing nations receive massive financial support to adapt to climate challenges.

"Developed countries must lead in delivering at least $300 billion a year by 2035, and set out concrete plans with clear milestones to at least triple adaptation finance by then," he said. "The $1.3 trillion goal must become real finance flowing to developing countries, and this demands that every source of finance pull its weight."

Guterres stressed that private investments must complement government funding and multilateral development institutions to support the green transition in developing economies. He further called for enhanced South-South cooperation to broaden access to technology and capital.

Warning against global division, Guterres cautioned that trade barriers, technology monopolies, and geopolitical rivalries continue to hinder effective global climate action.

While 197 countries are represented at the Antalya conference, the United States, historically the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases, is boycotting the event following decisions by President Donald Trump, who has dismissed climate change initiatives.