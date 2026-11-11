Accor Marks 45 Years In Egypt With Landmark Year Of Development And New Signings At Future Hospitality Summit

EGYPT'S LARGEST HOTEL OPERATOR SIGNS OVER 2,600 KEYS ACROSS 12 PROPERTIES IN 2026, UNVEILING MÖVENPICK NEW MANSOURA AND MERCURE AIN SOKHNA Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn Four new brand entries and an expanding residential portfolio reinforce Accor's commitment to supporting Egypt's evolving tourism and hospitality landscape Cairo, Egypt, November 2026: Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, marks 45 years of commitment to Egypt with a landmark year of development, signing 12 new properties representing more than 2,600 keys in 2026. The milestone is further strengthened by two new agreements announced at the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Egypt 2026: Mövenpick New Mansoura and Mercure Ain Sokhna. As Egypt's largest hotel operator, Accor continues to build on its long-standing presence in the country, with more than 38 operating hotels representing 15,000+ keys and a development pipeline exceeding 20 properties with 7,000+ keys. The Group's development momentum reflects a strategy focused on geographic diversification, brand expansion and the growing demand for hospitality-led residential developments. In 2026, Accor introduced four new brands to Egypt – Pullman, TRIBE, Adagio, and ibis Styles – while securing 900 branded residential and extended-stay units across four mixed-use projects, including the 450-unit Novotel Residences New Cairo Lusail its first midscale residential project in the country. Two New Signings Strengthen Accor's Presence Along Egypt's Mediterranean and Red Sea Coasts Supporting the Country's Tourism Development Vision Designed to support Egypt's national vision for developing new urban communities, Mövenpick New Mansoura, signed in partnership with El Borolosy Group, will introduce a 200-key hotel located directly on the Mediterranean coast. Scheduled to open in 2030, the beachfront property will benefit from easy connectivity to the Nile Delta's key cities. The hotel will feature all-day dining and specialty restaurants, meeting and event facilities, a swimming pool, as well as a fully equipped gym and spa. On the Red Sea, the signing of Mercure Ain Sokhna, in partnership with Egyptian Canadian Marinas Company (a JV Company with Inventure Group) and in partnership with Suez Urban Development as the land owner of the project, marks the conversion of a 104-key beachfront property scheduled to open in 2028. Located approximately one hour from Cairo, the property will cater to growing demand for accessible coastal escapes and short-break leisure travel. Facilities will include direct beach access, a beach bar, a swimming pool, meeting and event facilities, along with a rooftop restaurant offering breathtaking views of the Red Sea. “Egypt has been a cornerstone of Accor's growth in the region for 45 years and our commitment to its future remains stronger than ever. This landmark year reflects the confidence our partners place in Accor and the significant opportunities we see across the country's evolving hospitality landscape.” said Maya Ziadeh, Chief Development Officer for the Premium, Midscale and Economy division across the Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor. “Our development strategy goes beyond expanding our footprint. It is about bringing the right brands to the right destinations, from established tourism hubs to emerging cities and coastal markets, while creating long-term value for our partners. With a diversified portfolio and deep local expertise, we remain committed to supporting Egypt's tourism ambitions and shaping its next chapter of hospitality growth.” Adel Yassin, Chairman of Egyptian Canadian Marinas Company, commented:“Ain Sokhna's proximity to Cairo makes it an attractive destination for coastal getaways.. Partnering with Accor to reposition the reposition the property under the Mercure brand will introduce internationally recognised hospitality standards and a fresh dining and beachfront experience to the Red Sea, responding to the growing demand from Egypt's domestic leisure travel market.”The latest signings further reinforce Accor's nationwide network across Egypt's development strategy, extending its presence beyond traditional hospitality hubs to capture opportunities across Egypt's urban, coastal and cultural destinations. Salah El Borolosy, Chairman of El Borolosy Group, commented:“New Mansoura is an emerging urban hub on the Mediterranean coast, and our partnership with Accor represents an important milestone in our group's expansion into hospitality bringing the internationally recognised Mövenpick brand to the destination. The hotel will introduce modern accommodation and dining and leisure experiences for business and leisure travellers while supporting the long-term development of the community.” Dr. Eman Salah, Co-Founder and CEO of iBrand Business Consultancy, commented:“Our market and investment studies of New Mansoura identified a gap in the city's hotel supply, highlighting a promising opportunity for hospitality development. Based on these findings, iBrand recommended Accor and its Mövenpick brand as the right hospitality partner for SANA Towers, while supporting the coordination between the parties to turn this investment opportunity into a strategic partnership that enhances the project's investment value and contributes to the development of New Mansoura as an emerging destination.” In Greater Cairo and emerging urban business centres, flagship developments include Pullman New Capital Hotel & Residences, Swissôtel Cairo West, and Novotel & Novotel Residences New Cairo Lusail reflecting growing demand for internationally branded hotels and mixed-use developments. Across regional cities and coastal corridors, projects such as ibis Styles Badr City, ibis North Coast Sidi Kerir, and ibis Styles and Adagio Port Said demonstrate Accor's ability to introduce differentiated hospitality offerings tailored to local market dynamics. With 45 years of local expertise, a diversified portfolio and an expanding development pipeline, Accor remains focused on strengthening its partnerships, unlocking opportunities in emerging destinations and supporting Egypt's long-term tourism and hospitality ambitions.