Azerbaijani Diaspora Marks Victory Day With Event In Stuttgart (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An event commemorating November 8 – Victory Day was held at the Azerbaijan House in Stuttgart, Germany, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora reported.

The event began with the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan and a minute of silence to honor the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs.

In her speech, Gunay Mirzayeva, a member of the Board of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany and Head of the Azerbaijan House in Stuttgart, spoke about the historical significance of the 44-day Patriotic War. She highlighted the heroism of the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, as well as the unity and solidarity demonstrated by the Azerbaijani people. She emphasized that the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation, particularly the liberation of Shusha, has gone down in Azerbaijani history as one of its most glorious chapters. She specifically noted that this monumental victory was achieved at the cost of the lives of thousands of Azerbaijani martyrs.

The event also paid tribute to the memory of Shahin Najafov, a martyr of the First Karabakh War. Sevda, the martyr's sister, informed the participants about her brother's life and military career.

Afterwards, Aida Valiyeva, a young ambassador of the European Parliament, delivered a presentation on Victory Day. The presentation covered the history of the 44-day Patriotic War, the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, and the moral and political significance of the victory for the Azerbaijani people.

The event also featured a special program involving students from the Azerbaijani Sunday School at the Azerbaijan House. Through their performances and presentations, the students expressed their love for their homeland, their commitment to national identity, and their respect for the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs.

The Azerbaijan House in Stuttgart, which operates with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was opened earlier this year. Various events, cultural programs, and educational meetings are organized there to unite fellow countrymen around national and spiritual values, promote the truth about Azerbaijan, and preserve the country's rich history.