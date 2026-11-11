Timeero Helps Businesses See What Traditional Time And Mileage Reports Miss

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Timeero gives managers a detailed view of employee driving activity, stops, and time spent at and in between job sites

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total work hours and mileage tell businesses how much time employees worked and how far they traveled. But for companies with mobile teams, those numbers don't always explain where the workday went.

How much time did employees spend driving? How many customer locations did they visit? How long did they spend at each job site? Without this information, managers may struggle to understand labor costs, investigate mileage discrepancies, and identify opportunities to improve daily operations.

Timeero's Segmented Tracking provides a more detailed view of field activity, breaking down an employee's workday into individual driving segments and stops. This helps companies understand the activity behind daily time and mileage totals, giving them better information to manage field operations.

Why total mileage and hours don't tell the whole story

When payroll shows excessive mileage reimbursement amounts or when you want to know how the workday was actually spent, time and mileage totals won't give you the full picture.

Timesheets tell how many hours a worker spent on the clock, but don't show how or where they spent that time.

Basic mileage totals show that an employee traveled, but don't show where they drove, the routes they took, or how many stops they made along the way.

“How many hours were spent behind the wheel vs. on the actual job site? Those are questions field managers need the answers to. Timeero's Segmented Tracking shows every stop an employee makes, giving you better insights into productivity and windshield time costs,” said Barima Kwarteng, CEO of Timeero.

How better visibility supports smarter field operations

When teams have detailed data on driving and stops, they are better equipped to handle time and mileage disputes that would otherwise remain unresolved. Instead of relying on guesswork or lengthy back-and-forth conversations, managers can see how much time crews spend driving compared with time spent at customer locations.

That clarity helps them understand daily activity, quote jobs more accurately, and spot scheduling and routing opportunities, such as grouping nearby jobs or reducing unnecessary drive time between appointments.

“Most managers already know how many hours their team worked. What they're missing is the story behind those hours,” said Kwarteng.“When you can see how the day was actually spent, you stop guessing and start making workforce decisions based on what's really happening in the field.”

How Timeero provides more detailed workforce visibility

Timeero's Segmented Tracking takes visibility a step further. Instead of showing a single driving route or a daily mileage total, Segmented Tracking breaks an employee's workday into segments based on stops made, so managers can see exactly when a worker was on the road, when and where they stopped, and how long they stayed at each location.

Managers can see:



Driving activity: The routes employees traveled throughout the workday.

Stops: Where employees stopped during their trips.

Stop duration: How long employees remained at each location. Daily activity: A more detailed timeline connecting driving activity and stops throughout the day.

Picture an HVAC technician with four service calls across town. A timesheet that says“9 hours” doesn't provide much context. But with Segmented Tracking, managers get a clear timeline of the day, from the first clock-in to the last stop.

Time and mileage totals still matter, but Segmented Tracking connects them to the activity behind them.

See the full picture of your team's workday

If you manage a crew in the field, you already know that total hours and mileage only tell part of the story. Timeero brings time tracking, mileage tracking, and Segmented Tracking together in one platform built for mobile workforces, so you can answer questions fairly, support your crews, and make smarter decisions about how field operations run.

Get started with Timeero to bring time tracking, mileage tracking, and workforce visibility together in one platform. Start your free Timeero trial today.

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About Timeero

Timeero is a GPS-based time, mileage, and job tracking platform built for mobile and field-based teams. The platform helps businesses simplify time tracking, ensure labor compliance, and automate mileage reimbursement - all while improving accountability and payroll accuracy.

With features like Segmented Tracking, Route Replay, break compliance tools, and real-time visibility, Timeero empowers organizations to manage their teams with confidence and efficiency. Thousands of companies across industries such as construction, healthcare, and property management rely on Timeero to streamline field operations and reduce administrative overhead.

Learn more at timeero.com.

CONTACT: Jessica Packard Head of Marketing, Timeero...