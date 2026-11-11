Europe Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast, 2026-2036 Minimally Invasive Vascular Care Fuels 5.0% CAGR And A $178.6 Million Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Actionable insights uncover new revenue streams, growth opportunities, competitive strategies, and product innovations in Europe's liquid embolic agents market.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe peripheral liquid embolic agents market was valued at USD 104.3 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 109.4 million in 2026 to USD 178.6 million by 2036. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2026 to 2036, driven by the rising burden of peripheral artery disease and other vascular disorders across Europe.

Growing demand for minimally invasive vascular procedures is supporting the adoption of liquid embolic agents in catheter-based interventions. These procedures are associated with lower procedural trauma, shorter hospital stays, and faster patient recovery. Market growth is also benefiting from the expansion of interventional radiology and vascular surgery services, advances in embolization techniques, and continued improvements in catheter-based technologies.

Europe's aging population and the increasing prevalence of chronic vascular conditions are creating sustained demand for advanced peripheral embolization solutions. According to the European Society of Cardiology's Cardiovascular Disease Statistics 2025, 9.3 million new cardiovascular disease cases were recorded across ESC member countries in 2023. Peripheral arterial disease accounted for 24% of new cardiovascular disease cases.

The report cited 121 million people living with cardiovascular disease, with peripheral arterial disease representing 19% of this population. Its incidence reached 123.6 per 100,000 person-years and increased to 1,090 per 100,000 person-years among people aged 70 years and older. These figures underscore the growing need for peripheral vascular diagnosis, treatment, and embolization technologies throughout European healthcare systems.

Demand is further supported by specialized vascular centers, established endovascular treatment pathways, and increasing expertise among vascular specialists. Improvements in vascular imaging and post-EVAR surveillance are enabling earlier detection and treatment of Type II endoleaks, supporting greater utilization of peripheral liquid embolic agents.

Data published by the National Vascular Registry in 2025 showed that 2,511 people underwent elective repair of an unruptured infra-renal abdominal aortic aneurysm in 2024. The estimated UK case-ascertainment rate was 91%, including 91% for England, more than 100% for Wales, 64% for Scotland, and 100% for Northern Ireland. The volume of aneurysm repair and continued surveillance following treatment may generate additional opportunities for liquid embolization procedures.

The increasing diagnosis and treatment of varicocele in the UK also contribute to market expansion. Transcatheter embolization is an established treatment option for patients with chronic pain, testicular dysfunction, or infertility. Liquid embolic agents support targeted occlusion of incompetent veins while preserving surrounding vascular structures, strengthening their role in venous interventions.

Market Segmentation

The report provides regional and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across product, application, end use, and country segments from 2021 to 2036.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2036)



Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH)

Cyanoacrylates / tissue glues combined

n-butyl cyanoacrylate (n-BCA)

n-hexyl cyanoacrylate (n-HCA) Other liquid embolics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2036)



Peripheral Vascular Hemorrhage

Hypervascular Tumors

Peripheral Vascular Malformations / AVMs

Aneurysms / Pseudoaneurysms

Type II Endoleaks

Portal Vein Embolization (PVE)

Venous Applications (varicocele, PCS, varicose veins) Other Peripheral Embolization Applications

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2036)



Hospitals Others

Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2036)



UK

Germany

France

Italy Spain

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive analysis of the Europe peripheral liquid embolic agents market across major products, applications, end users, and countries

Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and strategic planning

Evaluation of growth drivers, emerging trends, and future commercial opportunities

Competitive landscape and market presence analysis of key industry participants

Actionable insights to identify potential revenue streams and support informed decision-making Coverage of product innovation and evolving embolization technologies

The report equips manufacturers, healthcare providers, investors, and other stakeholders with market intelligence for evaluating competitive strategies, identifying growth opportunities, and understanding the factors shaping demand for peripheral liquid embolic agents across Europe through 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1. Product

1.1.2. Application

1.1.3. End Use

1.1.4. Estimates and forecast timeline

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. The internal database

1.5. Details of primary research

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.7.1.1. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.7.2. Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.7.2.1. Approach 2: Volume price analysis

1.8. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.8.1. List of Secondary Sources

1.8.2. List of Primary Sources

1.8.3. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Europe Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing burden of peripheral vascular disease

3.2.1.2. Growing adoption of minimally invasive endovascular procedures

3.2.1.3. Expansion of liquid embolization across peripheral vascular indications

3.2.1.4. Advances in embolic-material visualization and delivery control

3.2.1.5. Increasing clinical evidence for newer liquid embolic systems

3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.2.1. Stringent EU medical-device regulatory requirements

3.2.2.2. Limited indication-specific clinical evidence for newer liquid embolic agents

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.3.1. Expansion of liquid embolics in peripheral hemorrhage management

3.2.3.2. Increasing use in complex venous and vascular interventions

3.2.3.3. Development of more controllable and image-visible embolic formulations

3.2.3.4. Expansion of interventional oncology applications

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.2.4.1. Competition from coils, plugs, particles, and other established embolization modalities

3.2.4.2. High dependence on operator expertise and complex vascular anatomy

3.3. Europe peripheral liquid Embolic Agents Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Analysis

3.3.1.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers

3.3.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyers

3.3.1.3. Threats of substitution

3.3.1.4. Threats from new entrants

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Economic and Social landscape

3.3.2.3. Technological landscape

3.3.2.4. Environmental landscape

3.3.2.5. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Europe Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Europe Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2036 (USD Million)

4.3. Europe Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market Size & Trend Analysis, Product, 2021 to 2036 (USD Million)

4.4. Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH)

4.4.1. Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

4.5. Cyanoacrylates / tissue glues combined

4.5.1. Cyanoacrylates / tissue glues combined market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

4.5.2. n-butyl cyanoacrylate (n-BCA)

4.5.2.1. n-butyl cyanoacrylate (n-BCA) market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

4.5.3. n-hexyl cyanoacrylate (n-HCA)

4.5.3.1. n-hexyl cyanoacrylate (n-HCA) market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

4.6. Other Liquid Embolics

4.6.1. Other Embolic Agents market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Europe Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Europe Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2036 (USD Million)

5.3. Europe Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market Size & Trend Analysis, Application 2021 to 2036 (USD Million)

5.4. Peripheral Vascular Hemorrhage

5.4.1. Peripheral Vascular Hemorrhage market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

5.5. Hypervascular Tumors

5.5.1. Hypervascular Tumors market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

5.6. Peripheral Vascular Malformations / AVMs

5.6.1. Peripheral Vascular Malformations/AVMs market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

5.7. Aneurysms / Pseudoaneurysms

5.7.1. Aneurysms / Pseudoaneurysms market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

5.8. Type II Endoleaks

5.8.1. Type II Endoleaks market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

5.9. Portal Vein Embolization (PVE)

5.9.1. Portal Vein Embolization (PVE) market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

5.10. Venous Applications (varicocele, PCS, varicose veins)

5.10.1. Venous Applications (varicocele, PCS, varicose veins) market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

5.11. Other Peripheral Embolization Applications

5.11.1. Other Peripheral Embolization Applications market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Europe Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Europe Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2036 (USD Million)

6.3. Europe Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market Size & Trend Analysis, End Use, 2021 to 2036 (USD Million)

6.4. Hospitals

6.4.1. Hospitals market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Others market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Europe Peripheral Liquid Embolic Agents Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product, Application, and End Use

7.1. Country Dashboard

7.2. Market Size and Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2036

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Europe peripheral liquid embolic agents market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

7.3.2. UK

7.3.2.1. Key country dynamics

7.3.2.2. Competitive scenario

7.3.2.3. Regulatory framework

7.3.2.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.3.2.5. UK peripheral liquid embolic agents market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

7.3.3. Germany

7.3.3.1. Key country dynamics

7.3.3.2. Competitive scenario

7.3.3.3. Regulatory framework

7.3.3.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.3.3.5. Germany peripheral liquid embolic agents market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

7.3.4. France

7.3.4.1. Key country dynamics

7.3.4.2. Competitive scenario

7.3.4.3. Regulatory framework

7.3.4.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.3.4.5. France peripheral liquid embolic agents market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

7.3.5. Italy

7.3.5.1. Key country dynamics

7.3.5.2. Competitive scenario

7.3.5.3. Regulatory framework

7.3.5.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.3.5.5. Italy peripheral liquid embolic agents market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

7.3.6. Spain

7.3.6.1. Key country dynamics

7.3.6.2. Competitive scenario

7.3.6.3. Regulatory framework

7.3.6.4. Reimbursement scenario

7.3.6.5. Spain peripheral liquid embolic agents market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2036 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

8.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.5. Strategy Mapping

8.5.1. Expansion

8.5.2. Mergers & Acquisition

8.5.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

8.5.4. New Technology Launches

8.5.5. Research And Development

8.5.6. Company Profiles

8.5.7. Medtronic

8.5.7.1. Company overview

8.5.7.2. Financial performance

8.5.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.7.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.8. BALT Group

8.5.8.1. Company overview

8.5.8.2. Financial performance

8.5.8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.8.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.9. GEM S.r.l. (H.B. Fuller)

8.5.9.1. Company overview

8.5.9.2. Financial performance

8.5.9.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.9.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.10. Terumo Medical Corporation (MicroVention)

8.5.10.1. Company overview

8.5.10.2. Financial performance

8.5.10.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.10.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.11. B. Braun SE

8.5.11.1. Company overview

8.5.11.2. Financial performance

8.5.11.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.11.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.12. Qmedics

8.5.12.1. Company overview

8.5.12.2. Financial performance

8.5.12.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.12.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.13. NeuroSafe Medical / Sirtex Medical

8.5.13.1. Company overview

8.5.13.2. Financial performance

8.5.13.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.13.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.14. Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Cordis)

8.5.14.1. Company overview

8.5.14.2. Financial performance

8.5.14.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.14.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.15. Peters Surgical

8.5.15.1. Company overview

8.5.15.2. Financial performance

8.5.15.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.15.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.16. Boston Scientific Corporation

8.5.16.1. Company overview

8.5.16.2. Financial performance

8.5.16.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.16.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.17. BlackSwan Vascular / Sirtex Medical

8.5.17.1. Company overview

8.5.17.2. Financial performance

8.5.17.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.17.4. Strategic initiatives

List of Tables [19]

List of Figures [45]

Companies Featured



Medtronic

BALT Group

GEM S.r.l. (H.B. Fuller)

Terumo Medical Corporation (MicroVention)

B. Braun SE

Qmedics

NeuroSafe Medical / Sirtex Medical

Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Cordis)

Peters Surgical

Boston Scientific Corporation BlackSwan Vascular / Sirtex Medical

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