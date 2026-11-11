Lotus Foods Launches New Chef-Crafted Global Soup Cups Inspired by Iconic Asian Flavors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring bold recipes, richer broths, and a flavor-enhancing three-step preparation experience, the new Soup Cups combine restaurant-inspired global flavor and convenience

RICHMOND, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Takeaways



Lotus Foods is launching new Global Soup Cups featuring chef-crafted recipes inspired by three iconic Asian flavors: Vietnamese Vegetable Pho, Thai Spicy Tom Yum, and Sichuan Chili Garlic.

Instead of one powder seasoning packet, each cup includes a garnish, a seasoning blend, and a finishing oil, added in sequence – START, STIR, FINISH – to build layers of flavor and richness.

Lotus Foods partnered with acclaimed chef Antonio Park to develop the three recipes, with Chef Park guiding flavor development and helping identify the ingredients that give each recipe its authentic character. Available at select Hy-Vee stores and online at Walmart.com for a $3.99 MSRP, and lotusfoods.com with additional distribution to follow.

Lotus Foods, a global pioneer in heirloom, organic and regenerative rice cultivation and a leader in rice-based noodles, today launched Global Soup Cups – a next-generation take on a format that hasn't changed much in decades.

Instead of the single packet of powder found in a conventional cup, each Global Soup Cup includes three components, added in sequence, that build the broth the way a chef would. To bring the Global Soup Cups to life, Lotus Foods partnered with acclaimed chef Antonio Park, who guided flavor development and selected the ingredients that give each recipe its unique character. A former Chopped Canada judge, Chef Park is known for cuisine that draws on his Korean heritage, South American upbringing and Japanese culinary training. Available in Vietnamese Vegetable Pho, Thai Spicy Tom Yum, and Sichuan Chili Garlic, each cup pairs organic rice noodles with vegetables, herbs, spices, aromatics, and finishing oils.

The Global Soup Cups are launching at select Hy-Vee stores and online at lotusfoods.com and Walmart.com for a $3.99 MSRP, with additional retail and e-commerce distribution to follow.

"Convenience shouldn't mean settling for low-quality ingredients or uninspired flavor," said Andrew Burke, CEO of Lotus Foods. "The soup cup has been the same product for forty years: fried noodle block, foil packet, hot water. As we were developing this product, we spent a lot of time asking our consumers what they really wanted from a premium soup cup, and they told us better ingredients, bold flavor that can stand on its own, and, of course, convenience. We're confident we delivered on all three with this launch."

Like Lotus Foods' other rice noodle products, the Global Soup Cups are made with organic, gluten-free rice noodles that are never fried.

The launch comes as American shoppers increasingly seek out bolder, global flavors. Asian packaged food sales are growing nearly four times faster than packaged food overall, and 65% of consumers worldwide report eating spicier food than they did a year ago. The three recipes bring those trends together at spice levels ranging from mild to fiery.

“Flavor should never be compromised for convenience,” said Chef Park.“As a chef, I approach a soup cup the same way I approach any dish, starting with a great foundation of quality ingredients and building layers of flavor through aromatics, spices, texture, acidity, and heat. Developing these recipes with Lotus Foods was a true collaboration. After hours of tasting, testing, and exploring different ingredients and flavor combinations, we succeeded in creating something that's quick and easy to prepare without sacrificing the flavor, texture, or the satisfaction of a great bowl of soup.”

What flavors are available?

The three recipes are inspired by iconic Asian dishes:



Vietnamese Vegetable Pho: Cinnamon, star anise, cardamom and cilantro for a warm, deeply fragrant soup.

Thai Spicy Tom Yum: Lemongrass, Thai lime and chili heat for the classic spicy-sour punch. Sichuan Chili Garlic: Sichuan pepper, red chili and garlic for that unmistakable Sichuan tingle.

The three flavors will replace Lotus Foods' current Soup Cup lineup as they roll out this fall.

What makes the new Global Soup Cups different?

The cups' simple three-step process follows the way chefs build flavor, resulting in a soup with real depth from the first slurp to the last spoonful.



START – Add dried vegetables and herb garnishes and cover with hot water.

STIR – Add seasoning blend to build the broth and stir gently to separate noodles . FINISH – Drizzle the finishing oil to add a final layer of richness and depth.

What are consumers looking for from convenient meals?

Lotus Foods' research found that convenience is the #1 purchase driver in the Soup Cup category, because 54% of soup cup consumption occurs as a standalone meal, without additional kitchen tools or pantry staples. Soup Cups also travel to work and school more than any other ramen format, which makes the cup solely responsible for delivering a satisfying meal without the benefit of additional ingredients or at-home customization.

Lotus Foods' new Global Soup Cups were built for exactly those occasions, and plenty of others: an after-school meal teens can make themselves, a dorm room dinner, a quick workday lunch, an alternative to takeout, or something easy to pack for a camping trip. Just add hot water.

Where can consumers find the new Global Soup Cups?

Lotus Foods Global Soup Cups are launching at select Hy-Vee stores and are available at launch online at lotusfoods.com and Walmart.com, with additional retail and e-commerce distribution expected as the line expands. For more information, visit lotusfoods.com.

How did Lotus Foods develop the flavors for its new Global Soup Cups?

To bring the Global Soup Cups to life, Lotus Foods partnered with acclaimed chef Antonio Park, who guided flavor development and helped identify the ingredients that give each recipe its authentic character. Chef Park is a former Chopped Canada judge and is celebrated for cuisine that draws on his Korean heritage, South American upbringing and Japanese culinary training.

About Lotus Foods

Since 1995, Lotus Foods has partnered with small family farmers worldwide to promote regenerative rice cultivation while preserving biodiversity. As a certified B Corporation, Lotus Foods champions regenerative initiatives such as the System of Rice Intensification (SRI), which they call More Crop Per Drop®. More Crop Per Drop® minimizes water usage, empowers women, financially rewards farmers, and reduces climate impact.

Lotus Foods is a leader in the noodle category, with a full assortment of rice-based noodles, including Rice Ramen, Pad Thai, Soba, Pho, and Udon Noodles. The line also includes heirloom, organic, and pigmented rice varieties and Heat & Eat Rice Pouches, available at major retailers nationwide.

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Lotus Foods Launches New Chef-Crafted Global Soup Cups Inspired by Iconic Asian Flavors

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Better Tasting, Better for You Convenience Layers of Flavor

CONTACT: Lotus Foods PR Molly Antos...