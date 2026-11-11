Glue Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Size, Share, And Trends Report, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 12.4 Billion As Sustainable Mass Timber Construction Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on Asia Pacific leadership, mass timber adoption, eco-friendly initiatives, and demand for strong, flexible, low-maintenance alternatives to steel and concrete.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Glue Laminated Timber Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global glue laminated timber market was valued at USD 8.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 8.6 billion in 2026 to USD 12.4 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2026 to 2033, supported by growing demand for sustainable building materials across residential, commercial, and industrial construction.

Asia Pacific led the global market with a revenue share of 40.0% in 2025. Regional growth is being driven by expanding construction activity, greater adoption of mass timber systems, and government initiatives that encourage eco-friendly building practices. Continued urban development and investment in modern infrastructure are also creating opportunities for glue laminated timber manufacturers and suppliers.

Glue laminated timber is increasingly used in framing, floor and roof beams, columns, door headers, trusses, and arches. Its superior strength, dimensional stability, load-bearing capacity, and design flexibility make it suitable for projects requiring long spans and complex structural forms. Resistance to warping and cracking, minimal maintenance requirements, and efficient production further strengthen its position as an alternative to steel and concrete.

The transition toward environmentally responsible construction is a major glue laminated timber market growth driver. Architects, builders, developers, and property owners are placing greater emphasis on materials that support lower-carbon construction strategies. Glue-laminated timber aligns with this shift by offering a reduced carbon footprint compared with conventional construction materials while meeting structural and architectural requirements.

Demand is also benefiting from architectural trends that incorporate natural materials into contemporary buildings. Glue laminated timber can be formed into varied shapes while retaining a natural wood appearance, enabling its use in visually distinctive structural and decorative applications. This combination of performance and aesthetic appeal is increasing adoption in residential housing, offices, public buildings, industrial facilities, and infrastructure projects.

Mass timber construction is expected to create additional market opportunities through 2033. As environmental regulations become more stringent and consumer preferences shift toward green buildings, demand for high-quality engineered timber products is likely to rise. Industry participants are responding by improving manufacturing technologies, production efficiency, product consistency, and structural performance.

Market Segmentation

The report provides revenue forecasts and analysis of industry trends and opportunities at global, regional, and country levels from 2021 to 2033. The market is segmented by application and region.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Residential

Commercial Others

The residential segment is supported by demand for sustainable housing, structural framing systems, and visually appealing exposed timber elements. Commercial adoption is increasing across offices, hospitality properties, educational facilities, recreational buildings, and public infrastructure. Other applications include industrial structures and specialized construction projects requiring strength, flexibility, and long-span capabilities.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, Italy, France, and Austria

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, and Australia Latin America: Brazil

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Detailed assessment of major applications, countries, and regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Evaluation of key market participants, strategic positioning, and market presence.

Market Forecasts: Revenue projections designed to support market assessment, investment planning, and strategic decision-making.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of emerging construction trends, mass timber adoption, sustainability initiatives, and evolving customer requirements.

Actionable Recommendations: Insights to help businesses identify revenue opportunities, evaluate expansion strategies, and strengthen their competitive position. Innovation Analysis: Coverage of product and technology developments influencing manufacturing efficiency, quality, and performance.

The report equips construction companies, timber producers, investors, suppliers, architects, and other stakeholders with market intelligence for informed decision-making. It also examines segment revenue, regional performance, competitive strategies, market share, product innovation, and the trends expected to shape the global glue laminated timber market through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Information Procurement

1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis

1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Glue Laminated Timber Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Glue Laminated Timber Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.1.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers

3.4.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyers

3.4.1.3. Threats of substitution

3.4.1.4. Threats from new entrants

3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.2.1. Political landscape

3.4.2.2. Economic and Social landscape

3.4.2.3. Technological landscape

3.4.2.4. Environmental landscape

3.4.2.5. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Glue Laminated Timber Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Glue Laminated Timber Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

4.3. Residential

4.3.1. Residential Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Commercial

4.4.1. Commercial Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Glue Laminated Timber Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Glue Laminated Timber Market Share, Region, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

5.2. North America

5.2.1. North America Glue Laminated Timber Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.2.2. U.S.

5.2.2.1. U.S. Glue Laminated Timber Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.2.3. Canada

5.2.3.1. Canada Glue Laminated Timber Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.2.4. Mexico

5.2.4.1. Mexico Glue Laminated Timber Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. Europe Glue Laminated Timber Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Germany

5.3.2.1. Germany Glue Laminated Timber Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3.3. Italy

5.3.3.1. Italy Glue Laminated Timber Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3.4. France

5.3.4.1. France Glue Laminated Timber Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3.5. Austria

5.3.5.1. Austria Glue Laminated Timber Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Asia Pacific

5.4.1. Asia Pacific Glue Laminated Timber Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.2. China

5.4.2.1. China Glue Laminated Timber Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.3. Japan

5.4.3.1. Japan Glue Laminated Timber Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.4. Australia

5.4.4.1. Australia Glue Laminated Timber Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Latin America

5.5.1. Latin America Glue Laminated Timber Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Brazil

5.5.2.1. Brazil Glue Laminated Timber Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

6.2. Company Categorization

6.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

6.4. Company Profiles

6.4.1. Boise Cascade.

6.4.1.1. Participant's Overview

6.4.1.2. Financial Performance

6.4.1.3. Product Benchmarking

6.4.1.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

6.4.2. Western Forest Products.

6.4.2.1. Participant's Overview

6.4.2.2. Financial Performance

6.4.2.3. Product Benchmarking

6.4.2.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

6.4.3. PFEIFER GROUP

6.4.3.1. Participant's Overview

6.4.3.2. Financial Performance

6.4.3.3. Product Benchmarking

6.4.3.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

6.4.4. Canfor

6.4.4.1. Participant's Overview

6.4.4.2. Financial Performance

6.4.4.3. Product Benchmarking

6.4.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

6.4.5. Setra Group AB

6.4.5.1. Participant's Overview

6.4.5.2. Financial Performance

6.4.5.3. Product Benchmarking

6.4.5.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

6.4.6. Schilliger Holz AG

6.4.6.1. Participant's Overview

6.4.6.2. Financial Performance

6.4.6.3. Product Benchmarking

6.4.6.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

6.4.7. Mercer Mass Timber LLC.

6.4.7.1. Participant's Overview

6.4.7.2. Financial Performance

6.4.7.3. Product Benchmarking

6.4.7.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

6.4.8. Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG

6.4.8.1. Participant's Overview

6.4.8.2. Financial Performance

6.4.8.3. Product Benchmarking

6.4.8.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

6.4.9. Binderholz GmbH

6.4.9.1. Participant's Overview

6.4.9.2. Financial Performance

6.4.9.3. Product Benchmarking

6.4.9.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

6.4.10. B & K Structures

6.4.10.1. Participant's Overview

6.4.10.2. Financial Performance

6.4.10.3. Product Benchmarking

6.4.10.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

Companies Featured



Boise Cascade

Western Forest Products.

PFEIFER GROUP

Setra Group AB

Schilliger Holz AG

Mercer Mass Timber LLC.

Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG

Binderholz GmbH

HASSLACHER Holding GmbH Stora Enso

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900