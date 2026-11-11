Global Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Water Safety Demand Fuels 5.7% CAGR And A USD 16.2 Billion Opportunity
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$10.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$16.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Research Methodology
1.2. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives
1.3.4. Primary Research
1.4. Information Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.6. Data Validation & Publishing
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
3.2. Concentration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.5. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market - Market dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.5.4. Market Challenge Analysis
3.6. Industry Analysis Tools: Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market
3.6.1. Porter's Analysis
3.6.2. Macroeconomic Analysis
3.7. Economic Mega Trend Analysis
Chapter 4. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
4.2. Reverse osmosis systems
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
4.3. Water softeners
4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
4.4. Disinfection methods
4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
4.5. Filtration methods
4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
4.6. Distillation Systems
4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
4.7. Others
4.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 5. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033
5.2. Residential
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
5.3. Commercial
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
5.4. Industrial
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Regional movement analysis, 2025 & 2033
6.2. North America
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by technology, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.2.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.3. Europe
6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by technology, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.3.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.4. Asia-Pacific
6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by technology, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.4.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.5. Latin America
6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by technology, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.5.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.6. Middle East & Africa
6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by technology, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
6.6.3. Market estimates and forecasts, by application, 2021-2033 (USD Billion)
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market
7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization
7.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis
7.4. Company Market Position Analysis
7.5. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025
7.6. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2025
7.7. Company Profiles
7.7.1. 3M
7.7.2. DuPont
7.7.3. Pentair plc
7.7.4. BWT Holding GmbH
7.7.5. Culligan
7.7.6. Watts
7.7.7. Veolia
7.7.8. Calgon Carbon Corporation
7.7.9. EcoWater Systems LLC
7.7.10. Watch Water
7.7.11. A. O. Smith
7.7.12. Haier Smart Home (GE Appliances)
7.7.13. Xylem
7.7.14. Newterra
7.7.15. Filtrine
List of Tables [78]
List of Figures [72]
Companies Featured
- 3M DuPont Pentair plc BWT Holding GmbH Culligan Watts Veolia Calgon Carbon Corporation EcoWater Systems LLC Watch Water A. O. Smith Haier Smart Home (GE Appliances) Xylem Newterra Filtrine
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment