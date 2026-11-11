North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 AI And Point-Of-Care Testing Fuel 10.0% CAGR And A US$ 3.9 Billion Market
Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America companion animal diagnostics market is projected to grow from US$ 2,016.9 million in 2024 to approximately US$ 3,912.2 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% from 2025 to 2031. According to the report, market expansion is being driven by rising pet ownership, increased veterinary healthcare spending, technological innovation, and growing demand for advanced diagnostic solutions.
The United States remains the region's largest market, supported by a substantial companion animal population and the presence of leading veterinary diagnostics companies. The American Pet Products Association reported that approximately 70% of US households own a pet, while pet owners spent about US$ 66 billion on their animals in 2022. Greater awareness of chronic diseases and preventive veterinary care is strengthening demand for clinical chemistry, cytology, immunodiagnostics, and point-of-care testing.
Industry participants such as IDEXX Laboratories, Zoetis, and Thermo Fisher Scientific continue to invest in rapid test kits, AI-integrated diagnostics, and cloud-based veterinary data systems. Expanding pet insurance coverage and regulatory support from organizations including the FDA and USDA are also encouraging earlier disease detection. At the same time, mobile veterinary services and at-home diagnostic kits are gaining traction as pet owners seek more convenient access to care.
Artificial intelligence and data analytics are reshaping veterinary diagnostic workflows. In January 2024, Zoetis expanded its Vetscan Imagyst platform with AI urine sediment analysis, enabling accurate in-clinic examinations and faster treatment decisions. The platform supports multiple diagnostic applications and helps veterinarians reduce turnaround times for results. Digital tools for appointment scheduling, inventory management, patient monitoring, vaccination reminders, and pet health tracking are also improving operational efficiency and supporting more connected veterinary care.
Based on market segmentation, consumables held the largest product share in 2024, followed by instruments. Dogs represented the leading companion animal segment, while immunodiagnostics accounted for the largest share by technology. Clinical pathology was the principal application area, and veterinary hospitals and clinics remained the primary end users.
Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and product launches are expanding access to advanced companion animal diagnostics across North America. In September 2023, Embark Veterinary partnered with Assistance Dogs International to provide DNA testing kits to breeding cooperative members. The program supports screening for more than 250 genetic health conditions in assistance dogs, helping improve breeding practices and animal health.
Also in September 2023, Mars, Incorporated acquired SYNLAB Vet, strengthening its veterinary diagnostic capabilities and broadening access to pet healthcare solutions. In early 2024, VolitionRx launched the Nu.Q Vet Cancer Test, which provides in-clinic cancer screening results in approximately six minutes. The test offers particular value for senior dogs and high-risk breeds requiring timely assessment.
Geographically, the market covers the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with the United States accounting for the largest share in 2024. Continued adoption of advanced testing platforms, growth in insured pet populations, and increased emphasis on early diagnosis are expected to sustain regional demand. The report indicates that ongoing innovation and industry collaboration will enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline veterinary services, and improve health outcomes for companion animals through 2031.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
2.2 Market Attractiveness
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Secondary Research
3.2 Primary Research
3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:
3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:
3.2.3 Developing base number:
3.2.4 Data Triangulation:
3.2.5 Country-level data:
4. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
5. North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:
6. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - North America Market Analysis
6.1 North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031
6.2 North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Forecast and Analysis
7. North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Product
7.1 Consumables
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Consumables: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.2 Instruments
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Instruments: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8. North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Companion Animal
8.1 Dogs
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Dogs: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.2 Cats
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Cats: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.3 Horses
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Horses: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Others: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9. North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Technology
9.1 Immunodiagnostics
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Immunodiagnostics: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.2 Molecular Diagnostics
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Molecular Diagnostics: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.3 Clinical Biochemistry
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Clinical Biochemistry: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.4 Hematology
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Hematology: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.5 Urinalysis
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Urinalysis: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Others: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10. North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Application
10.1 Clinical Pathology
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Clinical Pathology: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.2 Bacteriology
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Bacteriology: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.3 Parasitology
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Parasitology: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.4 Virology
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Virology: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.5 Others
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Others: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11. North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by End Users
11.1 Diagnostic and Reference Laboratories
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Diagnostic and Reference Laboratories: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.2 Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.3 Research Institutes
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Research Institutes: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.4 Others
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2 Others: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12. North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Country Analysis
12.1 North America
12.1.1 North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country
12.1.2 United States: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.1.2.1 United States: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Product
12.1.2.2 United States: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Companion Animal
12.1.2.3 United States: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Technology
12.1.2.4 United States: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Application
12.1.2.5 United States: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by End Users
12.1.3 Canada: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.1.3.1 Canada: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Product
12.1.3.2 Canada: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Companion Animal
12.1.3.3 Canada: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Technology
12.1.3.4 Canada: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Application
12.1.3.5 Canada: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by End Users
12.1.4 Mexico: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.1.4.1 Mexico: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Product
12.1.4.2 Mexico: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Companion Animal
12.1.4.3 Mexico: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Technology
12.1.4.4 Mexico: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Application
12.1.4.5 Mexico: North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by End Users
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players
13.2 Company Positioning & Concentration
13.3 Company Market Share (%) Analysis by Top 5 Players, 2024
14. Industry Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 New Product Development
14.3 Merger and Acquisition
14.4 Other Strategic Developments
15. Company Profiles
15.1 Zoetis Inc
15.1.1 Key Facts
15.1.2 Business Description
15.1.3 Products and Services
15.1.4 Financial Overview
15.1.5 SWOT Analysis
15.1.6 Key Developments
15.2 Idexx Laboratories Inc
15.2.1 Key Facts
15.2.2 Business Description
15.2.3 Products and Services
15.2.4 Financial Overview
15.2.5 SWOT Analysis
15.2.6 Key Developments
15.3 Innovative Diagnostics SAS
15.3.1 Key Facts
15.3.2 Business Description
15.3.3 Products and Services
15.3.4 Financial Overview
15.3.5 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Key Developments
15.4 Tianjin LOCMEDT Technologies Co Ltd
15.4.1 Key Facts
15.4.2 Business Description
15.4.3 Products and Services
15.4.4 Financial Overview
15.4.5 SWOT Analysis
15.4.6 Key Developments
15.5 ARI Medical Technology Co Ltd
15.5.1 Key Facts
15.5.2 Business Description
15.5.3 Products and Services
15.5.4 Financial Overview
15.5.5 SWOT Analysis
15.5.6 Key Developments
15.6 Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH
15.6.1 Key Facts
15.6.2 Business Description
15.6.3 Products and Services
15.6.4 Financial Overview
15.6.5 SWOT Analysis
15.6.6 Key Developments
16. Appendix
16.1 About the Analyst
List of Tables [25]
List of Figures [36]
Companies
The List of Companies - North America Companion Animal Diagnostics Market
Zoetis Inc
Idexx Laboratories Inc
Innovative Diagnostics SAS
Tianjin LOCMEDT Technologies Co Ltd
ARI Medical Technology Co Ltd
Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH
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