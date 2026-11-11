Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable And Accessories Market Size And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Energy And Infrastructure Investments Drive Market To US$2.19 Billion
Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Middle East & Africa (MEA) medium voltage cable and accessories market is projected to grow from US$ 1,675.6 million in 2024 to US$ 2,192.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during the 2025-2031 period. According to the report, infrastructure investment, industrial expansion, energy diversification, and power network modernization are supporting sustained market growth across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), South Africa, and other regional economies.
Regional Market Growth Drivers
Government-backed infrastructure programs are increasing demand for dependable medium voltage cables and accessories throughout the MEA region. Investment in roads, railways, airports, power plants, housing, industrial facilities, and transportation networks requires reliable electricity transmission and distribution systems capable of supporting critical operations.
The UAE aims to attract approximately US$ 150 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) by 2030, with infrastructure, energy, and transportation among its strategic priorities. Saudi Arabia is also advancing major construction and utility projects, with its construction sector projected to record a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2027. These investments are creating opportunities for cable manufacturers, accessory suppliers, utilities, engineering companies, and infrastructure developers.
Market Segmentation Highlights
- Installation: Overhead and underground systems comprise the principal categories, with overhead installations holding the largest market share in 2024. Overhead Type: The segment includes ACSR, AAAC, AACSR, and other products. ACSR accounted for the leading share. Underground Type: XLPE, PVC, PILC, and other cable types are covered, with XLPE maintaining the dominant position. Product: The market is divided into cables and accessories. Cables represented the largest share in 2024. Accessories Type: Terminations, joints, and other accessories are included, with terminations leading the category. Voltage Level: The market ranges from 1-5 kV to 69 kV. The 6-13 kV segment held the largest share in 2024. End User: Industrial, infrastructure, and renewable energy applications are assessed, with the industrial segment accounting for the highest share.
Technology and Sustainability Outlook
Innovation in cable materials, insulation systems, and voltage-handling capabilities is influencing the MEA medium voltage cable and accessories market. Expanding underground power networks are accelerating demand for high-performance polymer insulation, enhanced thermal resistance, improved durability, and products suited to demanding operating conditions.
Teflon-based cables can withstand temperatures of up to 250C, compared with approximately 70C for conventional polymer materials. This performance advantage supports applications exposed to elevated temperatures and intensive operating environments, particularly within industrial and energy facilities.
Environmental considerations are also shaping product development. In May 2023, Nexans introduced a low-carbon cable portfolio designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 35-50%. The initiative addresses emissions associated with cable materials, including aluminum conductors and plastics. Similar sustainability programs are expected to influence procurement strategies as utilities, governments, and industrial operators pursue emissions-reduction objectives.
Saudi Arabia Market Insights
Saudi Arabia leads the regional market, supported by its oil and gas industry, infrastructure pipeline, and energy capacity expansion. The country holds approximately 17% of global proven petroleum reserves and continues to invest in upstream and downstream development.
Saudi Aramco plans to increase gas production capacity by more than 50% by 2030 and raise crude oil production capacity to 13 million barrels per day by 2027. New oil and gas discoveries announced in 2024 further strengthen the outlook for energy-related construction and electrical infrastructure. These projects require medium voltage cable systems that can support continuous operations, safety requirements, and long-term network reliability.
Competitive Landscape
Key companies identified in the report include ABB Ltd, Eaton Corporation plc, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Nexans SA, 3M Co, TE Connectivity Ltd, Prysmian SpA, NKT A/S, Belden Inc, Hitachi Energy Ltd, The Okonite Co, Southwire Company LLC, Houston Wire & Cable Co., LS Cable & System USA, and Ensto Oy.
Market participants are pursuing regional expansion, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their competitive positions. Continued investment in advanced power transmission and distribution infrastructure is expected to generate opportunities for manufacturers offering efficient, durable, and lower-emission medium voltage cable solutions across the MEA region.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
2.2 Market Attractiveness
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Secondary Research
3.2 Primary Research
3.2.1 Hypothesis Formulation
3.2.2 Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
3.2.3 Developing Base Number
3.2.4 Data Triangulation
3.2.5 Country-level Data
4. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 List of Vendors in the Value Chain
5. Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints
6. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
6.1 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031
6.2 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Forecast and Analysis
7. Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Installation
7.1 Overhead
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Overhead: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.2 Underground
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Underground: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8. Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Overhead Type
8.1 ACSR (Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced)
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 ACSR (Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced): Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.2 AAAC (All Aluminum Alloy Conductor)
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 AAAC (All Aluminum Alloy Conductor): Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.3 AACSR (Aluminum Alloy Conductor Steel Reinforced)
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 AACSR (Aluminum Alloy Conductor Steel Reinforced): Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Others: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9. Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Underground Type
9.1 XLPE (Cross-Linked Polyethylene)
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 XLPE (Cross-Linked Polyethylene): Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.2 PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride): Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.3 PILC (Paper Insulated Lead Covered)
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 PILC (Paper Insulated Lead Covered): Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Others: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10. Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Product
10.1 Cables
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Cables: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.2 Accessories
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Accessories: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11. Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Accessories Type
11.1 Terminations
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Terminations: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.2 Joints
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 Joints: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.3 Others
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Others: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12. Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Voltage
12.1 6 to 13 KV
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 6 to 13 KV: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.2 23 KV
12.2.1 Overview
12.2.2 23 KV: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.3 34 KV
12.3.1 Overview
12.3.2 34 KV: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.4 45 KV
12.4.1 Overview
12.4.2 45 KV: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.5 69 KV
12.5.1 Overview
12.5.2 69 KV: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
12.6 1 to 5 KV
12.6.1 Overview
12.6.2 1 to 5 KV: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13. Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by End User
13.1 Industrial
13.1.1 Overview
13.1.2 Industrial: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13.2 Infrastructure
13.2.1 Overview
13.2.2 Infrastructure: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
13.3 Renewables
13.3.1 Overview
13.3.2 Renewables: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14. Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Country Analysis
14.1 Middle East & Africa
14.1.1 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country
14.1.2 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14.1.2.1 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation
14.1.2.2 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type
14.1.2.3 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type
14.1.2.4 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product
14.1.2.5 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type
14.1.2.6 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage
14.1.2.7 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User
14.1.3 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14.1.3.1 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation
14.1.3.2 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type
14.1.3.3 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type
14.1.3.4 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product
14.1.3.5 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type
14.1.3.6 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage
14.1.3.7 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User
14.1.4 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14.1.4.1 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation
14.1.4.2 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type
14.1.4.3 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type
14.1.4.4 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product
14.1.4.5 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type
14.1.4.6 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage
14.1.4.7 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User
14.1.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
14.1.5.1 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation
14.1.5.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type
14.1.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type
14.1.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product
14.1.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type
14.1.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage
14.1.5.7 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players
15.2 Company Positioning & Concentration
16. Industry Landscape
16.1 Overview
16.2 New Product Development
16.3 Merger and Acquisition
16.4 Other Strategic Developments
17. Company Profiles
17.1 ABB Ltd
17.1.1 Key Facts
17.1.2 Business Description
17.1.3 Products and Services
17.1.4 Financial Overview
17.1.5 SWOT Analysis
17.1.6 Key Developments
17.2 Eaton Corporation plc
17.2.1 Key Facts
17.2.2 Business Description
17.2.3 Products and Services
17.2.4 Financial Overview
17.2.5 SWOT Analysis
17.2.6 Key Developments
17.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
17.3.1 Key Facts
17.3.2 Business Description
17.3.3 Products and Services
17.3.4 Financial Overview
17.3.5 SWOT Analysis
17.3.6 Key Developments
17.4 Nexans SA
17.4.1 Key Facts
17.4.2 Business Description
17.4.3 Products and Services
17.4.4 Financial Overview
17.4.5 SWOT Analysis
17.4.6 Key Developments
17.5 3M Co
17.5.1 Key Facts
17.5.2 Business Description
17.5.3 Products and Services
17.5.4 Financial Overview
17.5.5 SWOT Analysis
17.5.6 Key Developments
17.6 TE Connectivity Ltd
17.6.1 Key Facts
17.6.2 Business Description
17.6.3 Products and Services
17.6.4 Financial Overview
17.6.5 SWOT Analysis
17.6.6 Key Developments
17.7 Prysmian SpA
17.7.1 Key Facts
17.7.2 Business Description
17.7.3 Products and Services
17.7.4 Financial Overview
17.7.5 SWOT Analysis
17.7.6 Key Developments
17.8 NKT AS
17.8.1 Key Facts
17.8.2 Business Description
17.8.3 Products and Services
17.8.4 Financial Overview
17.8.5 SWOT Analysis
17.8.6 Key Developments
17.9 Belden Inc
17.9.1 Key Facts
17.9.2 Business Description
17.9.3 Products and Services
17.9.4 Financial Overview
17.9.5 SWOT Analysis
17.9.6 Key Developments
17.10 Hitachi Energy Ltd
17.10.1 Key Facts
17.10.2 Business Description
17.10.3 Products and Services
17.10.4 Financial Overview
17.10.5 SWOT Analysis
17.10.6 Key Developments
17.11 The Okonite Co
17.11.1 Key Facts
17.11.2 Business Description
17.11.3 Products and Services
17.11.4 Financial Overview
17.11.5 SWOT Analysis
17.11.6 Key Developments
17.12 Southwire Company LLC
17.12.1 Key Facts
17.12.2 Business Description
17.12.3 Products and Services
17.12.4 Financial Overview
17.12.5 SWOT Analysis
17.12.6 Key Developments
17.13 Houston Wire & Cable Co.
17.13.1 Key Facts
17.13.2 Business Description
17.13.3 Products and Services
17.13.4 Financial Overview
17.13.5 SWOT Analysis
17.13.6 Key Developments
17.14 LS Cable & System USA
17.14.1 Key Facts
17.14.2 Business Description
17.14.3 Products and Services
17.14.4 Financial Overview
17.14.5 SWOT Analysis
17.14.6 Key Developments
17.15 Ensto Oy
17.15.1 Key Facts
17.15.2 Business Description
17.15.3 Products and Services
17.15.4 Financial Overview
17.15.5 SWOT Analysis
17.15.6 Key Developments
18. Appendix
18.1 About the Analyst
List of Tables [40]
List of Figures [43]
Companies
The List of Companies - Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market
ABB Ltd
Eaton Corporation plc
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
Nexans SA
3M Co
TE Connectivity Ltd
Prysmian SpA
NKT AS
Belden Inc
Hitachi Energy Ltd
The Okonite Co
Southwire Company LLC
Houston Wire & Cable Co.
LS Cable & System USA
Ensto Oy
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