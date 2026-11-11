Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable And Accessories Market Size And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Energy And Infrastructure Investments Drive Market To US$2.19 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion, technological innovation, and mergers and acquisitions help companies strengthen their regional footprint and meet demand for advanced power infrastructure.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) medium voltage cable and accessories market is projected to grow from US$ 1,675.6 million in 2024 to US$ 2,192.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during the 2025-2031 period. According to the report, infrastructure investment, industrial expansion, energy diversification, and power network modernization are supporting sustained market growth across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), South Africa, and other regional economies.

Regional Market Growth Drivers

Government-backed infrastructure programs are increasing demand for dependable medium voltage cables and accessories throughout the MEA region. Investment in roads, railways, airports, power plants, housing, industrial facilities, and transportation networks requires reliable electricity transmission and distribution systems capable of supporting critical operations.

The UAE aims to attract approximately US$ 150 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) by 2030, with infrastructure, energy, and transportation among its strategic priorities. Saudi Arabia is also advancing major construction and utility projects, with its construction sector projected to record a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2027. These investments are creating opportunities for cable manufacturers, accessory suppliers, utilities, engineering companies, and infrastructure developers.

Market Segmentation Highlights



Installation: Overhead and underground systems comprise the principal categories, with overhead installations holding the largest market share in 2024.

Overhead Type: The segment includes ACSR, AAAC, AACSR, and other products. ACSR accounted for the leading share.

Underground Type: XLPE, PVC, PILC, and other cable types are covered, with XLPE maintaining the dominant position.

Product: The market is divided into cables and accessories. Cables represented the largest share in 2024.

Accessories Type: Terminations, joints, and other accessories are included, with terminations leading the category.

Voltage Level: The market ranges from 1-5 kV to 69 kV. The 6-13 kV segment held the largest share in 2024. End User: Industrial, infrastructure, and renewable energy applications are assessed, with the industrial segment accounting for the highest share.

Technology and Sustainability Outlook

Innovation in cable materials, insulation systems, and voltage-handling capabilities is influencing the MEA medium voltage cable and accessories market. Expanding underground power networks are accelerating demand for high-performance polymer insulation, enhanced thermal resistance, improved durability, and products suited to demanding operating conditions.

Teflon-based cables can withstand temperatures of up to 250C, compared with approximately 70C for conventional polymer materials. This performance advantage supports applications exposed to elevated temperatures and intensive operating environments, particularly within industrial and energy facilities.

Environmental considerations are also shaping product development. In May 2023, Nexans introduced a low-carbon cable portfolio designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 35-50%. The initiative addresses emissions associated with cable materials, including aluminum conductors and plastics. Similar sustainability programs are expected to influence procurement strategies as utilities, governments, and industrial operators pursue emissions-reduction objectives.

Saudi Arabia Market Insights

Saudi Arabia leads the regional market, supported by its oil and gas industry, infrastructure pipeline, and energy capacity expansion. The country holds approximately 17% of global proven petroleum reserves and continues to invest in upstream and downstream development.

Saudi Aramco plans to increase gas production capacity by more than 50% by 2030 and raise crude oil production capacity to 13 million barrels per day by 2027. New oil and gas discoveries announced in 2024 further strengthen the outlook for energy-related construction and electrical infrastructure. These projects require medium voltage cable systems that can support continuous operations, safety requirements, and long-term network reliability.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies identified in the report include ABB Ltd, Eaton Corporation plc, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Nexans SA, 3M Co, TE Connectivity Ltd, Prysmian SpA, NKT A/S, Belden Inc, Hitachi Energy Ltd, The Okonite Co, Southwire Company LLC, Houston Wire & Cable Co., LS Cable & System USA, and Ensto Oy.

Market participants are pursuing regional expansion, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their competitive positions. Continued investment in advanced power transmission and distribution infrastructure is expected to generate opportunities for manufacturers offering efficient, durable, and lower-emission medium voltage cable solutions across the MEA region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis Formulation

3.2.2 Macroeconomic Factor Analysis

3.2.3 Developing Base Number

3.2.4 Data Triangulation

3.2.5 Country-level Data

4. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

6. Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

6.1 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Installation

7.1 Overhead

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Overhead: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Underground

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Underground: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Overhead Type

8.1 ACSR (Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced)

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 ACSR (Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced): Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 AAAC (All Aluminum Alloy Conductor)

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 AAAC (All Aluminum Alloy Conductor): Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 AACSR (Aluminum Alloy Conductor Steel Reinforced)

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 AACSR (Aluminum Alloy Conductor Steel Reinforced): Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Others: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Underground Type

9.1 XLPE (Cross-Linked Polyethylene)

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 XLPE (Cross-Linked Polyethylene): Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride): Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 PILC (Paper Insulated Lead Covered)

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 PILC (Paper Insulated Lead Covered): Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Others: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Product

10.1 Cables

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Cables: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Accessories

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Accessories: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Accessories Type

11.1 Terminations

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Terminations: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.2 Joints

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Joints: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.3 Others

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Others: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12. Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by Voltage

12.1 6 to 13 KV

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 6 to 13 KV: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.2 23 KV

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 23 KV: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.3 34 KV

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 34 KV: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.4 45 KV

12.4.1 Overview

12.4.2 45 KV: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.5 69 KV

12.5.1 Overview

12.5.2 69 KV: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.6 1 to 5 KV

12.6.1 Overview

12.6.2 1 to 5 KV: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13. Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue Analysis - by End User

13.1 Industrial

13.1.1 Overview

13.1.2 Industrial: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.2 Infrastructure

13.2.1 Overview

13.2.2 Infrastructure: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.3 Renewables

13.3.1 Overview

13.3.2 Renewables: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14. Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Country Analysis

14.1 Middle East & Africa

14.1.1 Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

14.1.2 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.1.2.1 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation

14.1.2.2 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type

14.1.2.3 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type

14.1.2.4 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product

14.1.2.5 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type

14.1.2.6 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage

14.1.2.7 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User

14.1.3 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.1.3.1 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation

14.1.3.2 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type

14.1.3.3 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type

14.1.3.4 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product

14.1.3.5 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type

14.1.3.6 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage

14.1.3.7 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User

14.1.4 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.1.4.1 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation

14.1.4.2 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type

14.1.4.3 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type

14.1.4.4 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product

14.1.4.5 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type

14.1.4.6 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage

14.1.4.7 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User

14.1.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.1.5.1 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Installation

14.1.5.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Overhead Type

14.1.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Underground Type

14.1.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Product

14.1.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Accessories Type

14.1.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by Voltage

14.1.5.7 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Share - by End User

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

15.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

16. Industry Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 New Product Development

16.3 Merger and Acquisition

16.4 Other Strategic Developments

17. Company Profiles

17.1 ABB Ltd

17.1.1 Key Facts

17.1.2 Business Description

17.1.3 Products and Services

17.1.4 Financial Overview

17.1.5 SWOT Analysis

17.1.6 Key Developments

17.2 Eaton Corporation plc

17.2.1 Key Facts

17.2.2 Business Description

17.2.3 Products and Services

17.2.4 Financial Overview

17.2.5 SWOT Analysis

17.2.6 Key Developments

17.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

17.3.1 Key Facts

17.3.2 Business Description

17.3.3 Products and Services

17.3.4 Financial Overview

17.3.5 SWOT Analysis

17.3.6 Key Developments

17.4 Nexans SA

17.4.1 Key Facts

17.4.2 Business Description

17.4.3 Products and Services

17.4.4 Financial Overview

17.4.5 SWOT Analysis

17.4.6 Key Developments

17.5 3M Co

17.5.1 Key Facts

17.5.2 Business Description

17.5.3 Products and Services

17.5.4 Financial Overview

17.5.5 SWOT Analysis

17.5.6 Key Developments

17.6 TE Connectivity Ltd

17.6.1 Key Facts

17.6.2 Business Description

17.6.3 Products and Services

17.6.4 Financial Overview

17.6.5 SWOT Analysis

17.6.6 Key Developments

17.7 Prysmian SpA

17.7.1 Key Facts

17.7.2 Business Description

17.7.3 Products and Services

17.7.4 Financial Overview

17.7.5 SWOT Analysis

17.7.6 Key Developments

17.8 NKT AS

17.8.1 Key Facts

17.8.2 Business Description

17.8.3 Products and Services

17.8.4 Financial Overview

17.8.5 SWOT Analysis

17.8.6 Key Developments

17.9 Belden Inc

17.9.1 Key Facts

17.9.2 Business Description

17.9.3 Products and Services

17.9.4 Financial Overview

17.9.5 SWOT Analysis

17.9.6 Key Developments

17.10 Hitachi Energy Ltd

17.10.1 Key Facts

17.10.2 Business Description

17.10.3 Products and Services

17.10.4 Financial Overview

17.10.5 SWOT Analysis

17.10.6 Key Developments

17.11 The Okonite Co

17.11.1 Key Facts

17.11.2 Business Description

17.11.3 Products and Services

17.11.4 Financial Overview

17.11.5 SWOT Analysis

17.11.6 Key Developments

17.12 Southwire Company LLC

17.12.1 Key Facts

17.12.2 Business Description

17.12.3 Products and Services

17.12.4 Financial Overview

17.12.5 SWOT Analysis

17.12.6 Key Developments

17.13 Houston Wire & Cable Co.

17.13.1 Key Facts

17.13.2 Business Description

17.13.3 Products and Services

17.13.4 Financial Overview

17.13.5 SWOT Analysis

17.13.6 Key Developments

17.14 LS Cable & System USA

17.14.1 Key Facts

17.14.2 Business Description

17.14.3 Products and Services

17.14.4 Financial Overview

17.14.5 SWOT Analysis

17.14.6 Key Developments

17.15 Ensto Oy

17.15.1 Key Facts

17.15.2 Business Description

17.15.3 Products and Services

17.15.4 Financial Overview

17.15.5 SWOT Analysis

17.15.6 Key Developments

18. Appendix

18.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [40]

List of Figures [43]

Companies

The List of Companies - Middle East & Africa Medium Voltage Cable and Accessories Market

ABB Ltd

Eaton Corporation plc

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

Nexans SA

3M Co

TE Connectivity Ltd

Prysmian SpA

NKT AS

Belden Inc

Hitachi Energy Ltd

The Okonite Co

Southwire Company LLC

Houston Wire & Cable Co.

LS Cable & System USA

Ensto Oy

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