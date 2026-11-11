Jinkosolar Redefines Premium Rooftop Solar With Tiger Neo 5.0

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 17th, 2026, JinkoSolar's CEO Charlie Cao unveiled the Tiger Neo 5.0, the world's first panel dedicated to villa and premium residential rooftop applications, capable of offering 510 Watts of power in a 48-cell format, which translates into the highest-ever module efficiency of 25.52%, facilitating the next evolution of“One Scenario, One Technical Solution”. To this day, Tiger Neo 5.0 delivers the definitive experience in terms of power and aesthetics.









Tiger Neo 5.0 encompasses an ecosystem of technologies that make high-performance, high artistry a reality. Powered by dedicated TAC technology, brings industry-leading conversion efficiency and enhanced visual quality. TAC was such a major development for the industry that it is cited as the biggest development the company has made since the development of TOPCon, and was considered the last mile of innovation towards the physical limits of monocrystalline silicon.

With TAC inside, Tiger Neo 5.0 delivers 510 Wp in a 48-cell module, with 25.52% module efficiency and a -0.24% power temperature coefficient, linked together for ultimate performance for villa rooftop installations.

Tiger Neo 5.0 is coming this October, introducing several major improvements:



Efficiency pinnacle: The new model delivers 30 watts more power, 5% higher efficiency compared to BC peers in the same dimensions, while maintaining similar low-irradiance performance as the previous Tiger Neo 3.0 model.

Enhanced Aesthetics: Building upon the advances from TAC technology, Tiger Neo 5.0 has deeper black purity awareness from every angle, equipped with a clear black envelope; the visual result is improved.

Better Heat Resistance: Partial low-temperature processing and ultra- coverage passivation give Tiger Neo 5.0 an even lower power temperature coefficient of -0.24%, resistant to hot-environment challenges. Prolonged Warranty: The new model provides end users with lifelong warranty service, providing a peace-of-mind experience across the life cycle.

JinkoSolar claims:“The panel is well-suited for residential rooftops, but its real advantage is its stunning appearance. Its black, velvet-like surface integrates seamlessly with the most appealing, high-end luxury residential buildings.”

“Needless to say, such a first-class panel will bring huge benefits to heavy power consumers and aesthetically obsessed household users, and with TAC, such power on tap, now we really wonder where we'll be in two years, let alone five!”

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