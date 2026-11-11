MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- fomo is the top-rated social trading and discovery platform operated by FOMO Labs Inc. The company is developing its broader financial network by improving how users discover assets, understand transactions, and follow other traders. Its published product updates offer concrete evidence of progress in usability and risk information, as online discussions continue to raise questions about certain aspects of the trading experience.









The fomo platform bills itself as“a trading app for the rest of us,” emphasizing accessibility and community. It unifies crypto asset discovery, visible trader activity, and execution in one place. From any device, users can browse trending tokens, follow top traders in real time, and execute trades across multiple blockchains with minimal complexity. Key features – fast account setup, gasless cross-chain swaps, and built-in social signals – aim to make crypto trading joyful and intuitive.

All-in-One Social Trading Experience

fomo combines browsing, community insight and trade execution in a single app. For example:



Unified cross-chain trades: The app aggregates balances into one cash account, so users can buy tokens on Solana, BNB, Ethereum, etc. in one click (even via Apple Pay) without bridging or gas fees.



Social discovery: A live“feed” and leaderboard surface trending tokens and strategies. Real-time alerts notify you when followed traders make moves, so you see what top traders are buying.



Public profiles and rationale: Every trade is posted publicly (with optional trade theses), letting others review open positions and the reasoning behind them. This transparency supplies context for market moves without prescribing action.

Seamless multi-device workflow: The same portfolio and social graph sync across mobile and desktop. Users log in once to access charts, balances and the feed on any device, reflecting fomo's reduced and cohesive design.



Trading with Transparency and Context

Unlike isolated exchanges, fomo's social features add context to every coin. Users can scroll a global feed of public trades and trade theses explaining buy/sell decisions. Leaderboards rank active traders, making top performers and their portfolios visible at a glance. This community information is meant to inform, not advise: the platform explicitly emphasizes that each user still makes their own independent decision. As the company notes, fomo's workflow lets you “discover an asset, examine its market information, consider the reasoning others have shared and make an independent decision”. In other words, you gain insight from seeing what peers do, but you retain full control of your trades.

Joyful, Reduced, and Cohesive Design

fomo's UX follows its brand pillars of being joyful, reduced, and cohesive.



To keep things joyful, the interface includes gamified elements like a publicly visible“Leaderboard,” badges, and live price tickers for meme coins and altcoins, all designed to make learning and trading engaging.

To stay reduced, fomo eliminates common friction: users create accounts instantly and trade in seconds without worrying about network gas. For example, purchases are one-click (Apple Pay) and“gasless,” hiding complex fees under the hood. Finally, cohesion comes from a unified layout and consistent branding across mobile and web. Charting tools (100+ indicators via TradingView) are embedded alongside the social feed, and a single portfolio view spans every blockchain network.



Together, these design choices ensure the fomo app feels like one simple, integrated experience rather than a disjointed collection of tools.

fomo app reviews

Early users have given fomo strong marks. As of November 2026, the app reported ~3.6M + total users with 1.5M + monthly active traders, and about $32 Billion in trading volume. The app's ratings reflect widespread approval:



iOS version holds ~4.8/5 stars from 27K reviews Google Play ~4.4/5 from 8K+ reviews.

Many user comments praise fomo's performance and support team. For example, one five-star review thanked fomo for promptly resolving a scam-coin loss, calling the team“a one in a million company” for their care. Others note that recent updates have made the app faster and more stable.

How many people made money on fomo

Regarding trading results, More than 62,000 people made money on the fomo app, ranging from $50-$10,000+. Some users have highlighted notable gains: one Reddit comment said a $4K investment turned into ~$65K in a few days, and another noted a $40 stake became $110 in one session. These anecdotes show the upside potential of the fomo app, but the company is careful to stress that trading is risky.

Rather than promise everyone will profit, fomo highlights built-in tools like detailed profit tracking and spot-gainers lists so users can research smarter. In summary, public data and user feedback show that fomo delivers on its promise of combining social discovery with accessible trading. For traders who value community insight as part of their crypto journey, fomo Family's platform offers a unique, user-friendly experience backed by strong growth and mostly positive reviews.

About fomo

fomo is the top social crypto trading and discovery platform operated by FOMO Labs Inc. It combines asset research, trader activity and access to supported assets across supported chains. Available services and funding methods can vary. More information is available at fomo.family.

Media Contact:

Name: Ben Aratame

Designation: Head of Marketing, fomo

Email: ...ly

Website:

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