Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2025-2034 Biologics And Real-Time Monitoring Drive 9.30% CAGR To USD 139.14 Billion By 2034

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Share Analysis and Forecast Report (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare cold chain logistics market reached USD 57.18 Billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.30% from 2025 to 2034, attaining USD 139.14 Billion by 2034. According to the report, growth is being supported by rising demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, vaccines, biologics, personalized medicines, and cell and gene therapies. Investments in cold storage infrastructure, distribution networks, real-time monitoring, and tracking technologies are also improving supply chain reliability and regulatory compliance.

Key Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Insights



Transportation led the market by service type during the historical period and is expected to retain a prominent position.

Biopharmaceuticals accounted for the leading share by product type during the historical period.

North America represented nearly 30% of the global market during the historical period.

Demand for compliant temperature-controlled transportation is increasing across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, and clinical research applications. Portable cooling equipment, digital quality systems, and advanced visibility platforms are strengthening last-mile delivery capabilities.

Market Growth Drivers

Increasing global distribution of temperature-sensitive healthcare products remains a major factor driving the healthcare cold chain logistics market. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers require dependable storage, packaging, transportation, monitoring, and data logging services across a broad range of temperature requirements. Stringent regulatory standards and the need to reduce product loss are encouraging logistics providers to expand validated infrastructure and adopt advanced monitoring systems.

Portable cold chain technologies are creating additional opportunities in remote and underserved locations. In October 2024, Bengaluru-based start-up Enhance Innovations introduced Phloton, a battery-powered cooling device developed for transporting vaccines and diagnostic samples in areas with limited electricity access. Innovations of this kind can improve last-mile distribution in regions exposed to high ambient temperatures and infrastructure constraints.

Infrastructure Investment and Technology Trends

Major logistics providers are investing in specialized facilities to address growing pharmaceutical supply chain requirements. In April 2025, DHL Supply Chain inaugurated an 8,200-square-meter Pharma Hub in Singapore as part of a EUR 500 million Asia Pacific investment in Life Sciences and Healthcare logistics. The facility includes GMP-compliant and temperature-controlled zones designed for the precise handling of sensitive pharmaceutical products. Its strategic location and regional connectivity are expected to support faster and more reliable distribution.

Fleet modernization is another important healthcare logistics trend. In July 2024, UPS Healthcare announced an investment exceeding EUR 20 million to expand its temperature-controlled fleet in Europe with more than 200 vehicles. The initiative supports biologics and specialty pharmaceutical transportation through dual-temperature capabilities and digital quality systems.

Cross-docking facilities are also strengthening transportation efficiency. In February 2025, UPS Healthcare launched specialized sites in Milan, Frankfurt, and Mexico City to improve the movement of critical pharmaceutical products. These investments reflect the growing focus on secure, compliant, and time-sensitive delivery networks.

Service and Product Segment Outlook

The market is segmented by service type into storage, transportation, packaging, and monitoring and data logging. Transportation is expected to remain the leading segment as manufacturers increase their reliance on rapid, traceable, and compliant logistics services. Storage and packaging demand is also expanding as healthcare products require increasingly specialized handling conditions.

Product categories covered by the report include vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, cell and gene therapies, clinical trial materials, and medical devices and diagnostics. Biopharmaceuticals remain a major source of demand, while cell and gene therapies are increasing the need for deep-frozen and cryogenic logistics capabilities.

Temperature ranges analyzed include controlled ambient (15-25 C), refrigerated (2-8 C), frozen (-20 C), deep-frozen (-80 C), and cryogenic (< -150 C). Transportation channels comprise air freight, sea freight, road transport, and rail transport. End users include pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers, contract research and manufacturing organizations, hospitals and clinics, blood banks and transfusion centers, and diagnostic labs.

Regional Market Analysis

The healthcare cold chain logistics market spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to maintain a leading position due to established pharmaceutical manufacturing, advanced logistics infrastructure, regulatory requirements, and investment in high-integrity transportation networks.

In October 2025, Frontier Scientific Solutions and Air Transport Services Group announced a partnership to establish a dedicated air corridor for temperature-controlled pharmaceuticals. Supported by a USD 1.5 billion investment from GID, the initiative focuses on infrastructure development and network expansion across major life sciences markets.

Europe continues to benefit from temperature-controlled fleet expansion and pharmaceutical distribution investment. Asia Pacific is gaining momentum through new logistics hubs, healthcare infrastructure development, and rising pharmaceutical production. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa present long-term opportunities as healthcare access, vaccine distribution, and cold storage capacity improve.

Competitive Landscape

Leading participants are expanding their healthcare logistics networks through facility investment, fleet modernization, technology integration, and strategic partnerships. Cardinal Health provides refrigerated pharmaceutical tote packaging and phase-change panels for vaccines and other temperature-sensitive products.

DHL Group offers end-to-end healthcare logistics through DHL Supply Chain and Global Forwarding. Its network includes more than 250 GDP-qualified warehouses and 120 life sciences-certified freight stations supporting pharmaceuticals, specialty pharma, medical devices, clinical trials, and consumer healthcare.

UPS Healthcare provides temperature-controlled storage, freight, packaging, and visibility monitoring through UPS Premier. Its capabilities extend from controlled room temperature shipments to ultra-frozen and cryogenic transportation. FedEx Logistics supports pharmaceuticals, vaccines, diagnostics, clinical trial materials, and medical equipment through temperature-controlled shipping, insulated packaging, and real-time monitoring services.

Other prominent market participants include CEVA Logistics, Agility Logistics, Lineage Logistics, Nippon Express, SF Express, and AirBridgeCargo Airlines. The report evaluates their investments, partnerships, network expansions, and other strategic initiatives shaping competition in the global healthcare cold chain logistics market.

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