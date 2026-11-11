Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2025-2034 Biologics And Real-Time Monitoring Drive 9.30% CAGR To USD 139.14 Billion By 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|400
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$57.18 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$139.14 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Key Assumptions
1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
1.4 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview
3.1 Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Historical Value (2018-2024)
3.2 Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Forecast Value (2025-2034)
4 Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Landscape
4.1 Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market: Developers Landscape
4.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.1.2 Analysis by Company Size
4.1.3 Analysis by Region
4.2 Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market: Service Landscape
4.2.1 Analysis by Service Type
4.2.2 Analysis by Product Type
4.2.3 Analysis by Temperature Range
4.2.4 Analysis by Mode of Transportation
5 Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints
5.2 SWOT Analysis
5.2.1 Strengths
5.2.2 Weaknesses
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Threats
5.3 PESTEL Analysis
5.3.1 Political
5.3.2 Economic
5.3.3 Social
5.3.4 Technological
5.3.5 Legal
5.3.6 Environment
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Model
5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.4.5 Degree of Rivalry
5.5 Key Demand Indicators
5.6 Key Price Indicators
5.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
6 Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Segmentation (2018-2034)
6.1 Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market (2018-2034) by Service Type
6.1.1 Storage
6.1.2 Transportation
6.1.3 Packaging
6.1.4 Monitoring & Data Logging
6.2 Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market (2018-2034) by Product Type
6.2.1 Vaccines
6.2.2 Biopharmaceuticals
6.2.3 Cell & Gene Therapies
6.2.4 Clinical Trial Materials
6.2.5 Medical Devices & Diagnostics
6.3 Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market (2018-2034) by Temperature Range
6.3.1 Controlled Ambient (15-25 C)
6.3.2 Refrigerated (2-8 C)
6.3.3 Frozen (-20 C)
6.3.4 Deep-Frozen (-80 C)
6.3.5 Cryogenic (< -150 C)
6.4 Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market (2018-2034) by Mode of Transportation
6.4.1 Air Freight
6.4.2 Sea Freight
6.4.3 Road Transport
6.4.4 Rail Transport
6.5 Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market (2018-2034) by End User
6.5.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotech Manufacturers
6.5.2 Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations
6.5.3 Hospitals & Clinics
6.5.4 Blood Banks & Transfusion Centers
6.5.5 Diagnostic Labs
6.6 Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market (2018-2034) by Region
6.6.1 North America
6.6.2 Europe
6.6.3 Asia Pacific
6.6.4 Latin America
6.6.5 Middle East and Africa
7 North America Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market (2018-2034)
7.1 Analysis by Service Type
7.2 Analysis by Product Type
7.3 Analysis by Temperature Range
7.4 Analysis by Mode of Transportation
7.5 Analysis by End User
7.6 Analysis by Country
7.6.1 United States
7.6.2 Canada
8 Europe Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market (2018-2034)
8.1 Analysis by Service Type
8.2 Analysis by Product Type
8.3 Analysis by Temperature Range
8.4 Analysis by Mode of Transportation
8.5 Analysis by End User
8.6 Analysis by Country
8.6.1 United Kingdom
8.6.2 Germany
8.6.3 France
8.6.4 Italy
8.6.5 Spain
8.6.6 Others
9 Asia Pacific Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market (2018-2034)
9.1 Analysis by Service Type
9.2 Analysis by Product Type
9.3 Analysis by Temperature Range
9.4 Analysis by Mode of Transportation
9.5 Analysis by End User
9.6 Analysis by Country
9.6.1 China
9.6.2 Japan
9.6.3 India
9.6.4 ASEAN
9.6.5 Australia
9.6.6 Others
10 Latin America Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market (2018-2034)
10.1 Analysis by Service Type
10.2 Analysis by Product Type
10.3 Analysis by Temperature Range
10.4 Analysis by Mode of Transportation
10.5 Analysis by End User
10.6 Analysis by Country
10.6.1 Brazil
10.6.2 Argentina
10.6.3 Mexico
10.6.4 Others
11 Middle East and Africa Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market (2018-2034)
11.1 Analysis by Service Type
11.2 Analysis by Product Type
11.3 Analysis by Temperature Range
11.4 Analysis by Mode of Transportation
11.5 Analysis by End User
11.6 Analysis by Country
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 United Arab Emirates
11.6.3 Nigeria
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Others
12 Regulatory Framework
12.1 Regulatory Overview
12.2 US FDA
12.3 EU EMA
12.4 INDIA CDSCO
12.5 JAPAN PMDA
12.6 Others
13 Funding and Investment Analysis
13.1 Analysis by Funding Instances
13.2 Analysis by Type of Funding
13.3 Analysis by Funding Amount
13.4 Analysis by Leading Players
13.5 Analysis by Leading Investors
13.6 Analysis by Geography
14 Strategic Initiatives
14.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances
14.2 Analysis by Type of Initiatives
14.3 Analysis by Leading Players
14.4 Analysis by Geography
15 Supplier Landscape
15.1 Vendor Positioning Analysis
15.1.1 Key Vendors
15.1.2 Prospective Leaders
15.1.3 Niche Leaders
15.1.4 Disruptors
15.2 Market Share Analysis, By Region (Top 5 Companies)
15.3 Standard Company Profile Framework
15.3.1 Financial Analysis
15.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
15.3.4 Company News and Developments
15.3.5 Certifications
15.4 Companies Profiled
15.4.1 Cardinal Health
15.4.2 DHL Group (DHL Supply Chain & GF)
15.4.3 UPS Healthcare
15.4.4 FedEx Logistics
15.4.5 CEVA Logistics
15.4.6 Agility Logistics
15.4.7 Lineage Logistics
15.4.8 Nippon Express
15.4.9 SF Express
15.4.10 AirBridgeCargo Airlines
16 Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)
16.1 Overview
16.2 Potential Distributors
16.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment
17 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)
Companies Featured
- Cardinal Health DHL Group (DHL Supply Chain & GF) UPS Healthcare FedEx Logistics
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