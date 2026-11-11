Kochava Launches AIM Essentials To Deliver Turnkey Marketing Mix Modeling In Weeks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New offering helps marketers identify where to invest-and where to pull back-without dedicated data science resources

SANDPOINT, Idaho, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kochava, the leading real-time data solutions company for omnichannel outcomes, today announced the launch of AIM Essentials, a streamlined edition of its Always-On Incremental Measurement (AIM) platform. AIM Essentials reimagines the workflow of media measurement and enables growth marketers and performance teams to deploy modern Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) and incrementality testing in as little as one to two weeks, requiring just one day of marketing team setup time and zero internal data science or technical engineering resources.

The launch addresses an escalating crisis of confidence in digital advertising measurement. Recent industry research co-sponsored by Kochava with the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM) and the 4A's revealed a "paradox of plenty": while marketers have access to more data, dashboards, and reporting than ever before, confidence in marketing measurement has failed to keep pace with measurement capabilities. Signal loss from platform privacy changes, over-reliance on deterministic last-touch attribution (LTA), and isolated channel silos have left teams struggling to defend spend decisions, identify channel saturation, and understand true business impact.

AIM Essentials resolves this fragmentation by triangulating three complementary measurement methodologies into a unified source of truth, leveraging integrated AI to provide speed and accuracy:



Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM): Establishes top-down investment strategy, factoring in online, offline, promotions, and external variables to identify diminishing returns and network-level saturation points.

Last-Touch Attribution (LTA): Guides tactical, day-to-day campaign optimization within the strategic guardrails defined by MMM. Incrementality Testing: Acts as the objective "referee," validating model accuracy and resolving measurement disputes between channels through controlled holdout experiments.



"For years, marketers were sold the illusion of deterministic certainty, but privacy changes exposed a new truth: no single measurement tool can see the entire picture when performing omnichannel measurement," said Charles Manning, Founder and CEO, Kochava. "Further, attribution fraud skews results and is rampant when channels are driven by last-click measurement. Successful teams today know that it takes more than one methodology to accurately measure media. With AIM Essentials, we have eliminated the months of data science development, steep spend floors, and massive consulting fees traditionally required to stand up an enterprise-grade MMM. Any marketing team can now get defensible, causal investment recommendations within two weeks."

Built on Kochava's advanced Hierarchical Bayesian framework and 15-plus years of advertising data expertise, AIM Essentials models continuously learn and adapt as market conditions evolve. By analyzing one to two years of daily event and media spend data, the platform generates intuitive cost response curves and actionable investment briefs that show marketers exactly where their next dollar should go-and which channels have hit saturation-before budgets are committed. In production deployments, AIM has delivered an average 15% to 20% boost to overall marketing performance, uncovering real-world optimization opportunities including 300%+ over-attribution on paid search and tens of thousands in monthly non-incremental spend across paid social and influencer channels.

"Measurement shouldn't live in academic silos or require an army of data engineers to interpret," said Gary Danks, Head of Product, AIM by Kochava. "Marketers are drowning in dashboards, but what they desperately need is clear, defensible evidence to back up their budget decisions when speaking to their CFO. AIM Essentials delivers that clarity right out of the box, showing exactly where a brand has room to grow, where they are overinvesting, and how to calibrate their media mix across every partner."

AIM Essentials is available immediately worldwide. For larger enterprises requiring custom data schema integrations, multi-geo modeling, and dedicated analyst support, Kochava continues to offer its full AIM Enterprise tier. To learn more about AIM Essentials or request a proof-of-concept consultation, visit .

About Kochava

Kochava is the premier provider of real-time data solutions powering outcomes across every marketing channel. Our offerings support the world's most performance-focused brands and platforms in achieving measurable growth. Through multi-touch attribution, modern marketing mix modeling, end-to-end campaign management, and AI-driven workflows, all backed by our acclaimed customer success team, Kochava helps clients verify results, predict what's next, and take informed action.

With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to measure what matters and action strategies for growth. Headquartered in the United States, the company has offices globally. For more information, visit . Follow Kochava on LinkedIn, and Facebook and X.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media contact: Leslie Amadio...