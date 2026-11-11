Highland Village Announces New Pop-Up Shops And Fifth Annual Holiday Stroll

Highland Village kicks off the holiday season with its iconic Holiday Stroll and pop-ups from Northshore Specialty Coffee and Cowboy Country Club.

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Highland Village, Jackson's premiere lifestyle destination, kicks off the holiday season with its fifth annual Holiday Stroll on Thursday, November 12th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Holiday Stroll is free to attend and will feature a variety of festive activities for families to enjoy.

Vendors throughout Highland Village will offer special in-store treats and activations while guests browse the latest holiday decor, gifts, and fashion from both national and local favorites. After checking off items on their holiday shopping lists, guests can visit a free calligraphy station, where a professional calligrapher will create custom gift tags for purchases made during the event.

Children will have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus and characters from the Mississippi Metropolitan Ballet production of The Nutcracker. Ornament decorating will also be available.

Shoppers can also enjoy live music from The Lonely Hearts in the Courtyard and a performance by the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra in the Plaza as they explore the variety of festivities.

“Holiday Stroll offers a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the holidays with our community,” said Linda Martin, senior property manager of Highland Village.“Our merchants are looking forward to showcasing their holiday collections and giving our guests the chance to get an early start on holiday shopping.”

In addition to Holiday Stroll, Highland Village will be welcoming two pop-up shops. Northshore Specialty Coffee launched a regular pop-up coffee cart in early November. The coffee cart is located in the Plaza weekly, Wednesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cowboy Country Club, a rapidly growing golf and lifestyle brand founded by Jackson native Tanner McCraney, will return for the holidays from November 27 to December 27. Cowboy Country Club offers premium apparel designed to move seamlessly from the country to the country club including hats, button-downs, outerwear, polos, belts and t-shirts.

Golfers can also subscribe to the Cowboy Country Club membership for a curated selection of exclusive golf essentials and limited-edition items only available to members. Membership boxes also include access to a virtual clubhouse where members can connect with one another, share rounds and post photos. Membership boxes will be available for purchase at its Highland Village pop-up.

“We are excited to welcome Northshore Specialty Coffee and Cowboy Country Club to Highland Village's selection of local businesses,” said Martin.“We're always looking for opportunities to spotlight Mississippi businesses and know these additions will become favorites among our customers.”

For more information on Holiday Stroll, visit highlandvillagejxn

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About Highland Village

Highland Village is a charming Jackson, Mississippi staple boasting a longstanding tradition of exclusive shopping, fine dining and plenty of southern hospitality. Add in beautiful architecture and inviting outdoor spaces, and it's the perfect place to spend the day. From a Courtyard catch-up to a date night out and every detail in between, it all happens at The Village.

Highland Village is home to an assortment of locally owned boutiques, national brands exclusive to HV, one-of-a-kind restaurants and fitness studios, including Whole Foods Market, lululemon, Kendra Scott, Buffalo Peak and Maison Weiss.

Highland Village, a community staple since 1961, is conveniently located in Jackson, Mississippi on I-55 North. For more information, visit , and follow @highlandvillagejxn on Facebook and Instagram.

Linda Martin

Highland Village

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Highland Village Announces New Pop-Up Shops and Fifth Annual Holiday Stroll News Provided By Moore Media Group November 11, 2026, 16:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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