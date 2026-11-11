This Thanksgiving Season, Zakat Foundation Of America Brings Rice And Winter Kits To Families In Need Across The Midwest

The Zakat Foundation of America

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In this season of giving, Zakat Foundation of America will continue distributing more than 5,000 pounds of rice, along with winter kits, to underserved communities across Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin from November 21 through November 28, 2026.

Distributions will take place at six locations, including Des Plaines, Schaumburg and Waukegan in Illinois, Milwaukee in Wisconsin, and Gary in Indiana. They are held in partnership with local churches, community organizations and partner agencies, including Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. As families prepare for Thanksgiving and the colder months ahead, this effort aims to put food on the table and provide warmth for neighbors in need.

Distribution Schedule:

Nov. 21, 10 a.m.: San Esteban Church, 1280 Prospect Ave, Des Plaines, IL 60018

Nov. 22, 11 a.m.: Saint Matthew Catholic Church, 1005 E Schaumburg Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60194

Nov. 22, 12 p.m.: Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1170 N River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60016

Nov. 23, 10 a.m.: Thanksgiving Fest Distribution, 2701 S Chase Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207

Nov. 24, 10 a.m.: Lilac Ledge Apartments, 642 Washington St, Waukegan, IL 60085

Nov. 28, 2 p.m.: 4285 Cleveland St, Gary, IN 46408

Community members with questions about a specific distribution may contact Julieta Bolivar at.... Local partners interested in bringing support to their own community are encouraged to reach out to Outreach and Engagement Director Nayma Kose at....

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Zakat Foundation of America has been featured in the press including CNN Max, Fox News, WGN, ABC and NBC among others. Media including photos and videos are available on the organization's website and social media. Additional media requests or interview requests can be submitted to the media contact below.

Founded in 2001 by Khalil Demir, Zakat Foundation of America is a 501(c)3 NGO that helps generous and caring people reach out to those in need. Zakat Foundation of America's mission is to address immediate needs and ensure the self-reliance of the poorest people around the world. Zakat Foundation of America conducts humanitarian assistance programs in more than 45 countries on five continents. For more information, please visit ZAKAT or call 1-888-ZAKAT-US.

Kylie Zarmati

Zakat Foundation of America

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This Thanksgiving Season, Zakat Foundation of America Brings Rice and Winter Kits to Families in Need Across the Midwest News Provided By Zakat Foundation of America November 11, 2026, 16:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Natural Disasters, Politics, U.S. Politics



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