Practis Names Ryan Felton CTO To Advance AI Sales Training And Voice AI Innovation

Ryan Felton, Chief Technology Officer at Practis

Technology leader brings four acquisitions and enterprise product experience to Practis, the AI sales training platform for real customer conversations

- Ed Kerr, CEO and founder of PractisOVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Practis, the AI sales training platform that uses Voice AI to help people build skills and confidence through real customer conversations, has named Ryan Felton as Chief Technology Officer to lead engineering, AI, and product development. Felton brings experience spanning four company acquisitions and led the rebuild of the UnitedHealthcare mobile app, which reached No. 1 in the Medical category on the Apple App Store under his leadership.The appointment comes as Practis expands its Voice AI platform and builds the leadership team for its next phase of growth.“Our mission is to help every salesperson build the skills and confidence to handle real customer conversations,” said Ed Kerr, CEO and founder of Practis.“By combining personalized coaching with realistic conversation practice, we help people turn company knowledge into skills people can use with customers and throughout their careers.”At UnitedHealth Group, Felton served as Senior Director of Software Engineering, leading a global organization that included teams at Optum. He oversaw product, design, project management, software engineering, quality assurance, and cloud infrastructure, bringing those disciplines together to deliver technology at enterprise scale.His career combines entrepreneurial leadership with experience building products through growth and acquisition. He founded Calculated Combustion, acquired by BLiNQ Media in 2011, and served as Vice President of Technology and Product at BLiNQ Media, acquired by Gannett in 2012. He also served as co-founding CTO at Pulse Platform, acquired by Rally Health, and as Senior Director at Rally Health, acquired by UnitedHealth Group.Practis brings together AI Coach, AI Customer simulations, and analysis of live customer conversations to help organizations see how skills develop and where coaching can have the greatest effect. Felton's mandate is to advance that system as a coherent Voice AI platform, connecting learning, practice, and measurable improvement.“Sales leaders have plenty of lagging indicators: pipeline, close rate and revenue. What has been missing is a clear view of the skills behind those outcomes,” Kerr said.“Ryan brings the technical leadership to connect learning, practice, and real customer conversations in one Voice AI platform.”At Practis, Felton will set the company's technical direction across engineering, AI, and product. He will lead Voice AI Labs and advance the learning and practice experiences that help people prepare for real customer conversations.“Voice AI is changing how people prepare for the conversations that shape their careers,” said Felton.“My focus is using AI to help people turn company knowledge into skills they can use in real conversations. With practical learning, realistic practice, and feedback they can act on, people build the confidence to handle more challenging moments. Leaders gain a clearer view of how those skills develop, so everyone can keep growing throughout their careers.”Felton holds a bachelor's degree with a double major in computer science and mathematics from the University of Iowa, an Executive MBA from the University of Missouri–Kansas City, and is a U.S. Army veteran.ABOUT PRACTISPractis is an AI sales training and Voice AI company that helps sales organizations turn company knowledge into revenue-driving skills through coaching and conversation simulation. Its AI Coach, AI Customer simulations, and analysis of live customer conversations give leaders near-real-time visibility into the capabilities of their customer-facing teams and the ability to close skill gaps individually, at scale. Practis complements human coaching and supports continued skill development throughout a person's career. Visit .

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Practis Names Ryan Felton CTO to Advance AI Sales Training and Voice AI Innovation News Provided By Mantra Systems, Inc. dba Practis November 11, 2026, 16:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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