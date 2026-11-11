Salt Cave Builder Completes Two-Cave Wellness Center In Goffstown, NH

A new wellness destination has opened in Goffstown, New Hampshire, featuring two custom-built salt caves by Salt Cave Builder for group and private experiences.

Salt Cave Builder completes two custom salt caves at a new Goffstown wellness center, bringing group and private salt therapy experiences to the Manchester area

- Dr. Margaret SmiechowskiGOFFSTOWN, NH, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new community wellness destination has opened in Goffstown, New Hampshire, featuring two custom-built salt caves designed and constructed by Salt Cave Builder. Located at 571 Mast Road, just outside Manchester, the center offers a community salt cave for up to eight guests and a separate private cave.The two-cave facility was created for local real estate agent Tatum Trudel, whose longtime dream was to bring salt therapy and a welcoming wellness space to her community. The project took shape over approximately eight months of planning and development, from shaping the vision to completing the custom salt cave construction.Trudel worked with Dr. Margaret Smiechowski, founder of Salt Cave Inc. and Salt Cave Builder, on the cave design and construction. With more than two decades of experience creating salt caves and salt rooms, Smiechowski helped plan a distinctive setting for group sessions, private visits, classes, and community events.The community cave features a celestial-inspired design with a moonlit sky, twinkling stars, hand-painted details, and sculpted salt features. A halogenerator and carefully planned lighting and sound help create an immersive environment for guests. The separate private cave offers a more intimate setting, with its own night sky.Together, the caves give the center flexibility to welcome groups and individuals. The facility plans to host classes and events in the salt caves and offer the space for private rentals, giving residents in Goffstown and the greater Manchester area a new place to pause, relax, and experience a thoughtfully designed wellness environment.“Building a wellness center starts with a vision, and careful planning helps turn that vision into a space the community can enjoy,” said Smiechowski.“I'm pleased to have worked with Tatum to bring her dream to Goffstown and create two caves that offer different ways to experience the space.”Custom Salt Cave Construction in New HampshireSalt cave construction involves more than adding salt to a room. A successful project brings together the layout, materials, lighting, sound, equipment, and intended use of the space. For a commercial salt therapy center, those choices help shape how guests experience the room and how the business can use it for group sessions, private visits, and special events.Salt Cave Builder works with clients to design and build custom salt caves and salt rooms for wellness centers, spas, and residential spaces. Each project is planned around the building, available space, design goals, and the owner's vision. The Goffstown project shows how a two-cave layout can provide both a community setting and a private option within one wellness center.For information about the new Goffstown location, contact Grotto Salt Caves at 603-688-1499 or visit .For information about building a salt cave or salt room, contact Salt Cave Builder. at (802) 770-3138 or visit .About Salt Cave Inc.Founded by Dr. Margaret Smiechowski, Salt Cave Inc. designs and builds custom salt caves and salt rooms for commercial and residential clients across the country. Salt Cave Builder works with clients to create spaces shaped around their property, design vision, and business goals.

Margaret Smiechowski

Salt Cave Builder

+1 802-770-3138

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Salt Cave Builder Completes Two-Cave Wellness Center in Goffstown, NH News Provided By Salt Cave Inc November 11, 2026, 16:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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