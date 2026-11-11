Ecommunitytm Fiber Announces Fiber-To-The-Home Upgrade At Fort Benning

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Second Georgia military installation to receive eCommunityTM Fiber's open-access network

FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- eCommunityTM Fiber announced a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) upgrade for military families at Fort Benning in Columbus, Georgia, a new open-access network that follows the one it launched at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia. Residents at the Home to the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Home of the Infantry and Armor will be able to choose from multiple internet service providers on one fiber network, many for the first time.

The upgrade replaces legacy infrastructure with symmetric, low-latency fiber connecting homes on the installation to a dedicated internet exchange. The network gives service members and their families reliable access to telemedicine, online education, remote work, and communication with loved ones. Because it is carrier-neutral, three internet service providers can offer service over the same fiber, so residents choose among competing options instead of a single provider.

On October 23, eCommunityTM Fiber held a kickoff event in Indianhead Village, the first neighborhood to receive service. The event signaled the opening of the eCommunity Military sales portal. Residents responded right away, and the first customers were activated in early November.

Fort Benning builds on the company's work at Fort Gordon, where eCommunityTM Fiber activated service across seven on-post neighborhoods. After one year of service, approximately 25% of homes at Fort Gordon are using eCommunity's fiber network. The Fort Benning upgrade continues that work with the same carrier-neutral service model, and soon more than 3,900 residents will be able to enjoy more providers to choose from on the same future-proof infrastructure.

“As a Georgia native with family members who trained at Fort Benning, it is a privilege to ensure that the men and women who serve our country and their families have access to the same fiber infrastructure and competitive connectivity found in America's most advanced communities,” said Antwon Alsobrook, Founder and CEO of eCommunityTM Fiber.

The company is also expanding beyond Georgia. eCommunityTM Fiber was recently selected as an awardee under Pennsylvania's BEAD (Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment) grant program and will bring open-access fiber to 11 Pennsylvania counties. eCommunityTM Fiber now has military network deployments at Fort Gordon and Fort Benning, a BEAD-funded build in Pennsylvania, and other community networks in Georgia.

About eCommunityTM Fiber

eCommunityTM Fiber, powered by A2D, Inc., is a leading carrier-neutral fiber network provider dedicated to closing the digital divide. By investing in cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, eCommunityTM Fiber empowers military and underserved communities with the digital infrastructure needed to thrive in the 21st century. eCommunityTM Fiber is owned and operated by A2D, Inc., in partnership with Antarctica Capital. A2D was named to the Technology Association of Georgia's 2026 Top 40 Most Innovative Companies. More information is available at ecommunityfiber.

Daniel Klein

Joseph Studios

+1 770-634-4677

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eCommunityTM Fiber Announces Fiber-to-the-Home Upgrade at Fort Benning News Provided By Joseph Studios November 11, 2026, 16:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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