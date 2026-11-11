Thomas F. Ravert, CFP®, Announces Completion Of The Rudiments Of Real Estate Three-Book Homeownership Series

Three Books. One Complete Homeownership Journey. From understanding real estate and buying your first home to protecting your investment and building lasting financial security. The Rudiments of Real Estate by Thomas F. Ravert, CFP®.

A practical three-book guide to buying a home, building equity, managing risk, and achieving long-term financial security.

- Thomas F Ravert

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Drawing on 40 years of real estate and financial experience, the educational trilogy guides readers from buying their first home to responsible ownership, equity building, and long-term financial security.

As housing affordability, mortgage financing, and market uncertainty challenge prospective homebuyers, author and financial advisor Thomas F. Ravert, CFP®, announces the completion of The Rudiments of Real Estate: Homeownership Series, a three-book collection designed to make real estate education accessible, understandable, and practical.

Drawing on more than four decades of experience in real estate valuation, mortgage lending, and financial advisement, Ravert provides a systematic approach to buying, owning, and managing one of life's most significant financial assets.

The series follows a simple philosophy: "Understand it. Buy it. Own it well."

Three Books. One Complete Homeownership Journey.

Book One - Homeownership

The first volume addresses the essential question: Is homeownership right for me?

Readers explore renting versus buying, housing markets, property values, location, creditworthiness, mortgage readiness, affordability, and ownership responsibilities. A central principle is understanding the difference between what a lender will finance and what a household can comfortably afford.

Book Two - Buying Your First Home: A Tactical Guide to Search, Negotiate, Finance, and Close

The second volume provides practical, step-by-step guidance through the homebuying transaction, including property selection, negotiations, contingencies, inspections, due diligence, mortgage underwriting, and closing.

It helps readers recognize potential risks, avoid costly mistakes, and work effectively with real estate professionals.

Book Three - The Owner's Manual: The Homeowner's Guide to Equity, Risk, and Legacy

The final volume begins where the closing ends, exploring the responsibilities and financial opportunities of long-term ownership.

Topics include property maintenance, insurance, managing expenses, building and preserving equity, refinancing, financial risk, estate planning, and generational wealth.

Together, the trilogy guides readers from understanding real estate fundamentals to purchasing wisely and managing ownership responsibly.

Four Decades of Experience. One Educational Mission.

The three-book series was Ravert's original publishing vision. His initial manuscript totaled approximately 505 single-spaced pages, reflecting the project's comprehensive scope.

Following the November 2025 publication of Homeownership, Ravert substantially revised the first edition to make it less academic, more conversational, and practical while preserving its essential principles and professional insights.

"My objective was never to write a textbook," Ravert explains. "It was to share more than 40 years of experience in a way ordinary people can understand and use. Real estate can be complicated, but learning about it shouldn't have to be."

Helping Consumers Make Better Financial Decisions

Ravert emphasizes that informed homeownership begins with understanding financial choices, not simply qualifying for a mortgage.

"Too often, buyers ask how much house they qualify for rather than how much they can comfortably afford," he explains. "Those are two very different questions that can profoundly affect long-term financial well-being."

The series connects the economic, financial, legal, and practical dimensions of ownership, helping readers determine whether homeownership fits their circumstances.

Professional Recognition

The original Homeownership publication received favorable commentary from industry professionals.

Cheryl B. King, finance strategist and author of Your Worth: Portfolio of a Life Well-Lived, described the financing chapters as "worth the cover price alone."

Alan Way, Executive Director, Private Clients, LOUIS XIII Americas, praised the book's emphasis on data, process, and ethics.

Elliott W. Wislar, CEO of Clearbrook, highlighted its accessibility and consumer empowerment, describing the journey "from curiosity to keys with ethics and transparency."

Beyond the Closing Table

"Buying a home is an important milestone, but owning it wisely determines much of its long-term financial value," Ravert concludes.

Book Availability

The series is available through major booksellers and digital platforms, with formats varying by retailer.

Amazon:

Barnes & Noble:

Apple Books:

Rakuten Kobo:

Official Website:

About the Author

Thomas F. Ravert, CFP®, is a financial advisor, author, and real estate professional with more than 40 years of experience in valuation, mortgage lending, and financial services. His educational mission is to simplify complex real estate concepts and promote informed, responsible homeownership.

Media Contact

Thomas F. Ravert, CFP®

Author, The Rudiments of Real Estate: Homeownership Series

163 Field Point Road, Greenwich, CT 06830

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The Rudiments of Real Estate

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Thomas F. Ravert, CFP®, Announces Completion of The Rudiments of Real Estate Three-Book Homeownership Series News Provided By The Rudiments, LLC D/B/A The Rudiments of Real Estate November 11, 2026, 16:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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