Krevolin Horst LLC Ranked Among Top Firms In 2027 Best Law Firms®

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Krevolin Horst LLC has earned national and metropolitan recognition in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms, with rankings across 3 national and 17 regional practice areas.The recognition reflects the depth of experience and legal talent across the firm's diverse practices, as well as its continued commitment to delivering exceptional service and results for clients. Being recognized across such a broad range of practice areas underscores Krevolin Horst's strong reputation within the legal profession and the trust the firm has built with its clients.Krevolin & Horst LLC received the following rankings in the 2027 Best Law FirmsNational Tier 2. Commercial LitigationNational Tier 3. Litigation – Securities. Technology LawRegional Tier 1Atlanta. Arbitration. Commercial Litigation. Corporate Law. Employment Law – Management. Litigation – Labor and Employment. Litigation – Securities. Real Estate LawRegional Tier 2Atlanta. Litigation – Construction. Litigation – Intellectual Property. Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – DefendantsRegional Tier 3Atlanta. Litigation – Antitrust. Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs. Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants. Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs. Technology Law. Trademark LawRankings are determined through a rigorous, data-driven evaluation process that includes extensive client feedback, peer review and independent research. Only firms that receive the highest levels of recognition in these assessments achieve tiered rankings.Best Law Firms recognizes firms nationally and regionally in tiered categories based on the scope, quality and market impact of their practice, making inclusion a powerful benchmark of legal distinction.About Krevolin HorstKrevolin Horst is an Atlanta-based law firm with experience in courts and markets throughout the country and around the world. The firm's litigation, transactional, real estate, and election/regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from entrepreneurs to global companies. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions across a multitude of business challenges. Visit for more information.

Gaby Verre

Krevolin & Horst, LLC

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Krevolin Horst LLC Ranked Among Top Firms in 2027 Best Law Firms® News Provided By Peak Positions November 11, 2026, 16:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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