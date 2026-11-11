Veteran-owned businesses mark a new chapter with a refreshed space and expanded wellness, aesthetics, and scalp-care services.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Walker Wellness & Aesthetics Clinic and The Scalp Boss will celebrate their grand re-opening on Saturday, November 14, 2026, in Houston. The businesses are owned by Taneka Walker, a U.S. veteran and board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner. Taking place during the week of Veterans Day, the celebration holds added significance.

The grand re-opening marks a new chapter as the businesses welcome guests to a refreshed space and introduce expanded services. Walker Wellness & Aesthetics Clinic offers wellness and aesthetic services, while The Scalp Boss focuses on scalp and hair care, including scalp analysis and massage. Together, they provide personalized services to support clients' wellness, aesthetic, scalp, and hair-care needs.

“For me, this grand re-opening is about the journey, the growth and the rebirth,” said Walker.“When I retired, I knew I wanted to continue practicing, but I wanted to practice my way. Walker Wellness & Aesthetics Clinic has given me that opportunity.”

Walker said the businesses' vision has evolved over time, with expanded services and perseverance through challenges.“This re-grand opening is about celebrating the journey,” she said.“I want guests to come out and experience what we have to offer.”

The celebration will include music, cocktails, light bites, and a gift for guests. The event is invite-only, and photography and videography will take place during the gathering. Members of the media may contact the organizers for media credentials or information about attending.

Shauna Jackson

Lamore Lifestyle Public Relations

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Walker Wellness & Aesthetics Clinic and The Scalp Boss to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening in Houston News Provided By Lamore Lifestyle Public Relations November 11, 2026, 16:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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