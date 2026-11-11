Opus Training Gives Every Multi-Unit Manager An AI Agent For The Shift

Opus is an AI-native training and operations platform for frontline and deskless teams at multi-unit businesses in the service industry.

Opus Agents for Managers unlocks hours of time for managers at multi-unit locations.

Building on Opus Agents, Opus' newest release uses AI agents to improve operations, streamline communications and unlock time for multi-unit managers

- Rachael Nemeth, Co-Founder and CEO Opus TrainingNEW YORK CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When managers of multi-unit franchises start their shifts, they're often in triage mode with a range of tasks: A new hire is ready to be trained on food prep, lightbulbs must be changed above the counter, existing team members need to be given assignments to get a location ready for a large group. And that's in the first hour, before guests even show up.For multi-unit franchises, managing these tasks efficiently can be the difference between a location that struggles and one that runs like your best.The latest product update from Opus Training, the AI-native training and operations platform for frontline teams at multi-unit businesses, is built with frontline managers' needs in mind. Agents for Managers, available to all Opus customers as of Nov. 11, ensures that managers can put AI to work on the floor, driving smooth operations, streamlined communications and more time for managers to coach their teams and support customers and guests.*AI Agents That Make Managers Stronger*Agents for Managers is built from Opus' expertise with multi-unit locations, and designed for the ways managers need to operate: on their feet, walking the floor and solving multiple problems at once.The AI works from each brand's own data and is customized to what multi-unit locations need. Managers start their day with a task list, a snapshot of their location's health and AI agents allow them to assign actions seamlessly.Agents for Managers builds on Opus' previous product releases which have saved managers more than 500 hours per year and thousands of dollars in manager time.*Dictating What Needs to Get Done*Opus' new product release also adds a voice mode, available in whatever language a manager prefers, that lets them dictate on the go. Managers can talk through checklists, audits, to-dos and team check-ins as they move around. This feature unlocks time and capacity, with Opus filling steps as needed, so submissions are faster and more complete.Built with a relentless focus on how frontline and multi-unit businesses run, Opus' product continues to make managers lives' easier, simplifying important processes and consolidating them in a single place, so they can rely on one tool to get work done and assign tasks.Managers can use Opus to answer questions about a range of topics that are time-consuming, including completions, overdue training, team members, locations, roles and checklist results.*Built For Multi-Unit Brands and Frontline Managers*“The first hour of a shift is where most locations lose. Your best GM walks in already knowing what's off and who needs help. Everyone else spends that hour figuring it out,” said Rachael Nemeth, Opus' Co-Founder and CEO.“We built Agents for Managers so every manager starts the shift the way your best one does.”Opus' November product release is now available to Opus customers. Learn more at .*About Opus Training*Opus Training is an AI-native training and operations platform for frontline and deskless teams at multi-unit businesses in the service industry. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and Inc.'s Best Workplaces in 2026, Opus serves 500+ multi-unit customers, including Smashburger, Bonchon, Mac Haik Restaurant Group, Gordon Ramsay Group, Shamin Hotels (Hilton, Hyatt), VASA Fitness, Shipley Do-Nuts, Just Salad, Super Star Car Wash, and Craveworthy Brands. Learn more at opus.

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Opus Training Gives Every Multi-Unit Manager an AI Agent for the Shift News Provided By Opus Training November 11, 2026, 16:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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