Priyank Kharge Unveils Logo For 27Th All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 11 (IANS) The 27th All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship will begin in Bengaluru on November 16, with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar set to inaugurate the national-level sporting event.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday unveiled the official logo, T-shirt and cap of the championship at the office of the Director General and Inspector General of Police in Bengaluru.

Speaking on the occasion, Kharge said sports play an important role in helping police personnel maintain physical fitness, mental health and discipline, all of which are crucial for effective functioning in the police department.

He said he too has a keen interest in tennis and has had a long association with the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA).

Kharge said he had represented the association during his tenure as Tourism Minister and was subsequently made its Vice-President. He is currently serving as the Senior Vice-President of the association.

Police officers and personnel from various states across the country will participate in the championship. Kharge directed officials to ensure the best possible hospitality and necessary facilities for participants arriving in Bengaluru from other states.

“There should be no shortcomings in hosting police officers and personnel from other states. All necessary arrangements will be made, and preparations for the tournament will be undertaken with the cooperation of the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association,” he said.

Kharge said Karnataka should use the championship as an opportunity to demonstrate its capability to successfully host major sporting events and expressed hope that more national-level competitions would be organised in the state in the future.

Noting that Karnataka has been performing well in various sporting events, the Home Minister suggested that the police department study initiatives taken by other states to promote sports among police personnel and introduce suitable programmes in Karnataka.

He said Karnataka Police teams should participate in greater numbers in All India-level sporting events. Officials should submit proposals required to further strengthen sporting activities within the police department, he added, assuring that appropriate action would be taken after examining them.

Kharge also assured full support for the successful organisation of the championship and asked officials to submit any proposals required for the event.

He said the police department and the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association should work in coordination to ensure the successful conduct of the tournament.

The championship will provide a platform for police personnel from across the country to showcase their sporting talent, strengthen mutual bonds and promote a culture of sports within the police force, Kharge said.

Director General and Inspector General of Police Dr M.A. Saleem, CID Director General Pranab Mohanty, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, Police Housing Corporation Director General Arun Chakravarthy and other senior police officers were present at the event.