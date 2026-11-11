Maha Dy CM Pawar Enjoys Festive Snacks With Drought-Hit Farmer

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Nov 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar on Wednesday said the state government stands firmly with farmers in times of drought crisis, and farmers should not lose hope.

Along with immediate measures, long-term planning will be executed to resolve the issues of drinking water, agricultural water, and livestock fodder.

Water from the Purandar Lift Irrigation Scheme has been released, and the government is distributing free fodder seeds to ensure no shortage for livestock in the future.

She appealed to farmers to cultivate fodder crops across larger areas.

Against the backdrop of drought conditions, Pawar visited Sonkarvasti in Murti village of Baramati taluka on the occasion of Bhaubeej to interact with farmer families.

She celebrated Bhaubeej by sharing Diwali snacks (faral) and traditional Zunka-Bhakar with everyone at their home.

During the visit, she assessed the drought situation and understood the farmers' grievances, assuring them that the government stands firmly behind them.

While interacting with the farmer families at Sonkarvasti, she inquired about the availability of drinking water, water for agriculture, and the livestock fodder situation. It was reported that tankers are currently operating three times a day for drinking water. Water from the Purandar Lift Irrigation Scheme has also been released. To prevent fodder shortage during drought, the government is providing free fodder seeds.

She noted that while fodder is currently available in the district, farmers should start cultivating more fodder crops now, keeping in mind potential future shortages.

She further informed that efforts will be made to permanently solve the region's drinking water problem by completing the Supe Sat Gaon Water Supply Scheme.

Pawar asked the farmers whether they had received the advance assistance of Rs 5,000 provided by the government for Diwali. The farmers expressed that alongside the advance aid, they received loan waivers and had the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi funds deposited into their accounts. They shared that this multi-pronged assistance from various government schemes provided immense relief during this challenging period.

"Ajitdada had envisioned many development goals for Baramati taluka, and all these dreams will be fulfilled collectively. Whether it is the water crisis or basic infrastructure in villages, all issues will be resolved in a planned manner," she said.

She assured that the needs of rural areas and the problems of farmers will be prioritised with necessary action. To maintain livestock fodder availability during drought conditions, the government is actively distributing free fodder seeds.

She urged farmers to take advantage of this scheme and cultivate fodder over maximum land area to avoid future shortages.

On this occasion, she personally handed over free fodder seeds to Sahebrao Galande and Janabai Sonwalkar. Skater Shivam Nalawade has proven that remarkable sports achievements are possible even while living in rural areas. He secured success by excelling in skating competitions in Indonesia and Dehradun.

Recognising his performance, Pawar specially commended and honoured Shivam at Sonwalkarvasti, emphasising the importance of encouraging talented athletes from rural backgrounds.

Following her visit to Sonkarvasti, DCM Pawar inspected the fields in Jogwadi. Interacting with residents, she reviewed drinking water availability, fodder status, and agricultural water supplies.

She announced that water from the Purandar Lift Irrigation Scheme had been released for the area and would reach the targeted locations within a few hours.

She subsequently visited a farmer's residence in Ambi to interact with family members and locals, taking stock of their issues. In response to the villagers' immediate demand for a speed breaker at Ambi Phata, she directed the concerned officials to take swift action.