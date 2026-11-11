IIT Kharagpur Law School Signs Mou With Law Commission Of India To Boost Legal And Policy Research

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 11 (IANS) The Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law (RGSoIPL) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Law Commission of India, marking a major step towards integrating academic research with national policymaking and legal reform.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the Law Commission by Additional Secretary Praveen Srivastava (ILS), in the presence of Law Commission Chairperson Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Member Prof. D.P. Verma, Member Secretary Anju Rathi Rana, and RGSoIPL Dean Prof. Uday Shankar.

Highlighting the scope of the partnership, IIT Kharagpur stated: "The collaboration will foster joint legal and policy research, academic exchanges, capacity-building programmes, publications, impact assessments, and expert contributions to law reform initiatives, including emerging areas such as digital evidence and administrative studies."

The institute noted that the strategic alliance reflects its commitment to interdisciplinary excellence and evidence-based policymaking, providing faculty and students direct opportunities to contribute to India's regulatory framework. "Together, we aim to transform academic knowledge into meaningful legal and policy impact for a stronger, future-ready India," the statement added.

Established in 2006 with the support of distinguished alumnus Vinod Gupta, RGSoIPL was founded to train scientists and engineers as intellectual property law specialists. The school was set up to address the growing intersection between rapid technological advancements and complex legal frameworks.

Recognised by the Bar Council of India, RGSoIPL offers a specialised three-year LL.B. programme in Intellectual Property Law, alongside LL.M. and doctoral programmes. The school features an interdisciplinary curriculum and a faculty body comprising experts with combined technical and legal backgrounds.

Enrolling science and technology graduates from diverse disciplines, the school actively maintains international and domestic academic tie-ups, facilitating student exchange programmes and practical exposure through jurist and industry expert lectures.