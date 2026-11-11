The home-grown brand behind 'The Original Dubai Chocolate' is recognised for turning a home kitchen idea into a global success and creating the Dubai Chocolate category.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: FIX Dessert Chocolatier co-founders Sarah Hamouda and Yezen Alani have been presented with the Dubai-it Award for Projects in the Business Category at a ceremony held at UAE Pavillion Expo City today. The win was first announced on 24th October by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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This is the first edition ever of the Dubai-it Award, which recognises individuals, projects and institutions that deliver exceptional results through speed, quality and effective execution.

Founded in a Dubai home kitchen in 2021, FIX first went viral for its signature 'Can't Get Knafeh Of It' bar, gaining global attention on social media. Today 'The Original Dubai Chocolate' can be found at Harrods in London and Dubai International Airport's Terminals 1 and 3 – with a lot more in the pipeline.

Sarah Hamouda, Co-Founder of FIX Dessert Chocolatier, commented:“We are deeply grateful to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for this honour and for his vision in championing the entrepreneurs who are shaping Dubai's future. When we started FIX in a home kitchen in 2021, we had a big idea and a love for chocolate but we never imagined Dubai Chocolate would reach people all over the world. This city gave us the room to dream big and build something from the ground up.”

Yezen Alani, Co-Founder of FIX Dessert Chocolatier, commented:“Dubai-it is about turning bold ideas into real results, quickly and properly and that's how FIX has grown, without ever compromising on how a FIX bar is made. We're immensely proud to be a Dubai-born brand and to represent this city on the global stage. This award belongs to Dubai and our whole team and we're excited to share what comes next for FIX.”

About FIX Dessert Chocolatier:

Founded in Dubai in 2021 by Sarah Hamouda and Yezen Alani, FIX Dessert Chocolatier delivers a Freakin' Incredible 'Xperience with every bite. As the creator of The Original Dubai Chocolate, FIX invented an entirely new global chocolate category through its signature Can't Get Knafeh of It bar, bringing together chocolate, pistachio, tahini and crispy knafeh in the unmistakable combination that sparked a worldwide chocolate phenomenon.

At the heart of FIX is a commitment to craftsmanship and innovation. The brand creates its own signature chocolate blends in-house, carefully developing the unique taste, texture and quality that define every creation. Every FIX product is handcrafted by skilled chocolatiers at the FIX headquarters in Dubai. Today, FIX has expanded into a portfolio of 14 unique flavours, with every creation staying true to its Freakin' Incredible 'Xperience philosophy.

Authentic FIX chocolate is available only through FIX 's official channels, which are the Careem delivery app in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, at Departures in Dubai International Airport Terminals 1 & 3 and at Harrods in the UK. For official product launches, availability updates and the latest FIX creations, visit or follow @fixdessertchocolatier on Instagram and TikTok.