Music Composer Anirudh Ravichander Ties Knot With Kavya Maran Today

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran Tie the Knot

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of their family members and close friends on Wednesday. Anirudh shared the couple's first picture as husband and wife on social media, announcing the occasion with the caption, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anirudh (@anirudhofficial)

Several prominent personalities from the film industry and political circles attended the wedding, including superstar Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Professional Backgrounds of the Couple

Anirudh, one of the leading music composers in the Tamil film industry, has composed music for films such as 'Jawan', 'Leo', 'Jailer' and 'Vikram', among others. His debut song "Why This Kolaveri Di", composed for the 2012 film 3, went viral across the globe and he is the recipient of Filmfare Awards South, SIIMA Awards, Edison Awards and Vijay awards.

As for Kavya Maran, she is the CEO of the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, owned by the Sun Group, founded by her father, Kalanithi Maran. The couple had been at the centre of wedding speculation for several months, and their first official wedding photograph has now put an end to the anticipation surrounding their marriage.

Public Reactions and Upcoming Celebrations

Sun Pictures also shared a picture from the wedding on X while congratulating the couple. The post read, "Heartiest congratulations to Kaviya and Anirudh on their wedding!" Heartiest congratulations to Kaviya and Anirudh on their wedding! ♥️✨ #KAVIYAandANIRUDH - Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) November 11, 2026

It posted more pictures from the ceremony with the caption, "Moments from Kaviya and Anirudh's wedding!" Moments from Kaviya and Anirudh's wedding! ✨ #KAVIYAandANIRUDH - Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) November 11, 2026

The celebrations are set to continue in Chennai, where the families have scheduled a wedding reception for November 21. On October 16, the Telangana Chief Minister's Office confirmed the reception date in a post on X after Kalanithi Maran and his wife Kavery Maran met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills to invite him to the celebrations.

Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran. The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. #KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran - Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) October 16, 2026

The post read, "Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran." It further stated, "The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)