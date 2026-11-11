Bengaluru Woman's Rapido Ride Turns Uncomfortable After Driver's Alleged Sexual Remark, Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

A woman in Bengaluru has raised safety concerns of passengers after she alleged that a Rapido bike taxi driver made an inappropriate sexual comment during the conversation over the phone. She posted an audio recording of the call on social media, igniting outrage and renewed questions about the safety of women using ride-hailing apps.

According to the woman, she had called the rider to ask him how much time he would take to reach the pickup point. But the chat allegedly became uncomfortable when the driver allegedly made a sexually explicit comment in Kannada.

In the video posted online, the woman is heard asking the rider about his arrival and why he did not inform her after reaching the spot. The rider allegedly responded by asking her to have sex with him.

Woman Shares Audio Recording, Raises Safety Concerns

The woman posted the purported call recording on social media, where it quickly drew attention. She also shared the rider's profile and photograph and advised other women to be careful while booking bike taxi services.

She was worried in her post that such behavior by single passengers could harm the reputation of drivers who rely on platforms like Rapido for their livelihood. She also urged passengers to pay attention to how riders communicate with them and remain alert while using these services.

The incident has sparked questions from social media users on the safety measures adopted by ride-hailing platforms, especially the process of driver verification and dealing with complaints involving inappropriate conduct.

Some absolute perverts are lurking among Rapido bike taxi riders. Women, please stay alert and think twice before booking. Safety should never be taken lightly! Pulse of the People (@CitizenPulseX) November 10, 2026

Rapido Yet To Issue Statement

At the time of reporting, Rapido had not made a public statement about the latest charge. It is also not known if she has filed a formal police complaint or if an investigation has been initiated.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of women using app-based transport services in the city. Several similar complaints involving ride-hailing drivers have surfaced in the city in recent years, keeping questions about passenger protection and accountability in focus.

The allegations in the latest case have not been independently verified.