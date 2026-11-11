Ancient Grain Snack Products Market Size, Share, And Trends - Global Forecast To 2036 USD 6.74 Billion Opportunity At 12.5% CAGR, Fueled By Clean-Label And Gluten-Free Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Health-led demand, clean labels and gluten-free appeal fuel ancient grain snacks; quinoa and chips lead, while e-commerce expands premium brands' reach.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ancient Grain Snack Products Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ancient grain snack products market is projected to reach USD 6.74 billion by 2036, rising from USD 2.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period (2026-2036), according to the report.

Market growth is being driven by increasing consumer demand for healthier snacks with strong nutritional profiles, alongside rising interest in clean-label and minimally processed foods. Ancient grains such as quinoa, millet, amaranth, sorghum, teff, and buckwheat are gaining traction because of their fiber, protein, and micronutrient content. Manufacturers are incorporating these ingredients into familiar product formats, including chips, crackers, snack bars, puffed snacks, granola products, and extruded snacks.

The expanding populations of gluten-free and plant-based consumers are creating additional opportunities for ancient grain snack brands. Wider availability through natural food retailers, conventional grocery stores, specialty outlets, and e-commerce platforms is also helping these products reach mainstream audiences. Continued product innovation is expected to strengthen the market's position within the broader healthy snacks industry.

Ancient Grain Snack Products Market Segmentation

The report evaluates the market by grain type, product type, distribution channel, end user, and geography. Grain types include quinoa, millet, amaranth, sorghum, teff, buckwheat, and other ancient grains. Product categories comprise ancient grain chips, ancient grain crackers, ancient grain snack bars, puffed ancient grain snacks, granola and cereal-based snacks, and extruded snack products.

Distribution channels covered in the report include supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty health food stores, online retail, and foodservice and cafes. Key end-user groups include health-conscious consumers, gluten-free diet consumers, vegan and plant-based consumers, and fitness and sports nutrition consumers. The report also provides country-level market analysis and evaluates the competitive landscape.

Quinoa Leads as Millet and Sorghum Gain Momentum

Based on grain type, quinoa is expected to account for the largest share of the ancient grain snack products market in 2026. Its leadership is supported by high consumer awareness, established retail availability, protein positioning, and compatibility with multiple snack formats.

Millet and sorghum are projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Demand is supported by their naturally gluten-free characteristics, sustainability credentials, drought-tolerant cultivation, and suitability for puffed and extruded snack applications. Their growing use in modern packaged foods is expected to broaden the range of ancient grain products available to consumers.

Ancient Grain Chips Maintain the Largest Product Share

Ancient grain chips are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026. Their familiar format enables manufacturers to offer alternatives to conventional potato- and corn-based products while responding to demand for nutrient-focused snack options.

Ancient grain snack bars and puffed snacks are also forecast to experience significant growth. Their portability and convenience align with demand for on-the-go foods among busy consumers, fitness-focused buyers, and shoppers seeking nutrient-dense alternatives to traditional packaged snacks.

Online Retail Expected to Deliver the Fastest Growth

Supermarkets and hypermarkets are projected to remain the largest distribution channel in 2026, supported by high-volume sales and extensive mainstream grocery networks. Online retail, however, is expected to register the fastest growth through 2036. E-commerce allows specialty and premium health food brands to target specific consumer groups, expand geographic reach, and offer a broader selection of ancient grain snack products.

Regional Ancient Grain Snack Products Market Outlook

North America is expected to lead the global market in 2026. The region benefits from a developed natural and specialty food retail network, strong awareness of clean-label products, and substantial demand for better-for-you snacks. Established premium brands and broad access to health-focused foods further support regional market growth.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is linked to traditional familiarity with millet and sorghum, increasing urbanization, and expanding middle-class demand for packaged health snacks. India and China are experiencing renewed interest in ancient grains through modern snack formats, supported in part by initiatives promoting nutritious millets.

Europe remains an important market, with consumer demand centered on organic, non-GMO, and transparently labeled products. Germany, the U.K., and France are key markets for premium snack innovation, specialty retail, and health-focused product development. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also included in the report's geographic assessment, offering additional opportunities as awareness and distribution expand.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the ancient grain snack products market include PepsiCo Inc., General Mills Inc., Nestle S.A., Kellogg Company (Kellanova), Nature's Path Foods, Alter Eco Foods, Ancient Harvest, Purely Elizabeth, Quinn Snacks, Go Raw, Rhythm Superfoods, Lundberg Family Farms, Enjoy Life Foods, The Hain Celestial Group, and Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods.

The report examines these companies' product offerings, market presence, and recent strategic developments. It also assesses market revenue, historical growth, future demand, competitive opportunities, high-potential segments, and regional trends likely to influence the global ancient grain snack products market through 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Ecosystem

1.3 Currency and Limitations

1.3.1 Currency

1.3.2 Limitations

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1 Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2 Approaches for Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3 Market Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3.3 Growth Forecast

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Rising Consumer Demand for Healthy Snack Alternatives

4.2.1.2 Increasing Awareness of Nutritional Benefits of Ancient Grains

4.2.1.3 Growth of Clean Label and Natural Food Products

4.2.1.4 Expansion of Functional and High-Protein Snacks

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Higher Raw Material Costs of Ancient Grains

4.2.2.2 Limited Consumer Awareness in Developing Markets

4.2.2.3 Supply Chain Constraints for Specialty Grains

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Development of Gluten-Free Ancient Grain Snacks

4.2.3.2 Expansion in Plant-Based and Vegan Snack Categories

4.2.3.3 Increasing Demand for Protein-Rich Snack Products

4.2.3.4 Growth of Online and Direct-to-Consumer Snack Brands

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Shelf-Life Limitations of Natural Snack Products

4.2.4.2 Maintaining Taste and Texture in Healthy Snacks

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Growth of Functional and Protein-Enriched Snacks

4.3.2 Rising Demand for Gluten-Free Snack Products

4.3.3 Increasing Use of Quinoa, Millet, and Sorghum in Snack Innovation

4.3.4 Premiumization of Healthy Snack Products

4.3.5 Expansion of Organic and Non-GMO Ancient Grain Snacks

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Grain Cultivators and Agricultural Suppliers

4.4.2 Grain Processors and Ingredient Suppliers

4.4.3 Snack Manufacturers

4.4.4 Distribution and Retail Channels

4.4.5 End Consumers

4.5 Regulatory Environment

4.5.1 Food Safety Regulations for Grain-Based Snacks

4.5.2 Organic and Non-GMO Certification Standards

4.5.3 Labeling Regulations for Healthy and Functional Foods

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7 Supply Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

4.8 Strategic Developments & Investment Landscape

4.8.1 Investments in Healthy Snack Startups

4.8.2 Strategic Partnerships and Product Launches

4.8.3 Mergers and Acquisitions in the Healthy Snack Industry

4.9 Patent and Innovation Landscape

4.10 Pricing Analysis by Product Type and Region

5. Ancient Grain Snack Products Market, by Grain Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Quinoa

5.3 Millet

5.4 Amaranth

5.5 Sorghum

5.6 Teff

5.7 Buckwheat

5.8 Other Ancient Grains

6. Ancient Grain Snack Products Market, by Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ancient Grain Chips

6.3 Ancient Grain Crackers

6.4 Ancient Grain Snack Bars

6.5 Puffed Ancient Grain Snacks

6.6 Granola and Cereal-Based Snacks

6.7 Extruded Snack Products

6.8 Other Snack Products

7. Ancient Grain Snack Products Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.3 Convenience Stores

7.4 Specialty Health Food Stores

7.5 Online Retail

7.6 Foodservice and Cafes

7.7 Other Distribution Channels

8. Ancient Grain Snack Products Market, by End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Health-Conscious Consumers

8.3 Gluten-Free Diet Consumers

8.4 Vegan and Plant-Based Consumers

8.5 Fitness and Sports Nutrition Consumers

8.6 Other Consumers

9. Ancient Grain Snack Products Market, by Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Other North America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 U.K.

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Netherlands

9.3.7 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 Indonesia

9.4.7 Thailand

9.4.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.5.4 Chile

9.5.5 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 UAE

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 Turkey

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Growth Strategies

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking

10.4 Competitive Dashboard

10.4.1 Industry Leaders

10.4.2 Market Differentiators

10.4.3 Vanguards

10.4.4 Emerging Companies

10.5 Market Ranking/Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

11. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

11.1 PepsiCo Inc.

11.2 General Mills Inc.

11.3 Nestle S.A.

11.4 Kellogg Company (Kellanova)

11.5 Nature's Path Foods

11.6 Alter Eco Foods

11.7 Ancient Harvest

11.8 Purely Elizabeth

11.9 Quinn Snacks

11.10 Go Raw

11.11 Rhythm Superfoods

11.12 Lundberg Family Farms

11.13 Enjoy Life Foods

11.14 The Hain Celestial Group

11.15 Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

12. Appendix

12.1 Additional Customization

12.2 Related Reports

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