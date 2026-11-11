DIVEVOLK Returns As Mobile Photography Sponsor Of Underwater Photo Awards 20262027

Jack Ho's Seven Phone Entries All Reached the Finals Last Season

The 20-image exhibition at the finale included a section of mobile photographs. In the same season, Jack Ho also won the first Smartphone category at Underwater Photographer of the Year (UPY) 2026 in London, which DIVEVOLK also sponsored.

“I believe mobile underwater photography will only get stronger. As the price barrier continues to drop, more newcomers will be able to create outstanding underwater images,” said Jack Ho.







Top Three Winners Receive SeaTouch 4 Max Plus Housing Sets

The top three Mobile Photography entries will each receive a SeaTouch 4 Max Plus housing set:



1st place: SeaTouch 4 Max Plus in silver, with a dual handle tray, protective cover and finger cot

2nd place: SeaTouch 4 Max Plus in black, with a protective cover and finger cot 3rd place: SeaTouch 4 Max Plus in black, with a protective cover

The SeaTouch 4 Max Plus seals a smartphone behind a touch membrane, so the photographer keeps operating the phone's own camera app with the same taps and swipes used on land, down to a rated depth of 60 meters. The finger cot lets divers work the touchscreen while wearing gloves, and the dual handle tray adds a stable two-handed grip and mounting points for lights.







Why DIVEVOLK Backs a Category for Smartphones

Most divers and snorkelers already travel with a phone. Compared with a dedicated camera housing system, a phone in a housing is light, quick to learn and affordable, and the result can be checked on the phone screen during the dive. A separate Mobile Photography category lets these images compete with other phone images on the same terms, and the original-file check keeps the category fair.

DIVEVOLK holds that a strong idea and a well-made shot matter more than the price of the gear. That is why the company has backed the category since UWPA's first season and returns this season to supply all three prizes and the trophies.







Mobile Photography Category Accepts Every Smartphone Brand

The UWPA Mobile Photography category accepts underwater images taken on smartphones of any brand and model, with or without a housing from any manufacturer. External lighting, filters and add-on lenses are permitted, as are the phone's built-in camera features such as night mode, HDR and stabilization. Images from action cameras and dedicated compact, DSLR or mirrorless cameras are not accepted, and finalists must be able to supply the original file to confirm it was shot on a smartphone.







Free Entries Open Through January 2, 2027, With Extra Uploads for Referrals

Photographers aged 18 and over from any country can enter up to five underwater photographs free of charge at uwp-award.ru until 23:59 Moscow time (UTC+3) on January 2, 2027. Images must have been taken within the last five years, and AI-generated and composite images are not accepted.

“We want the competition to be open to everyone who shoots underwater, from professionals with a housing to snorkellers with a smartphone. That is why this season has more categories, and entry remains free,” said Evgeniia Klipp of Dive Photo Team.

New this season, a referral program encourages entrants to bring more photographers into the competition and to submit more of their own work. For every participant who registers through an entrant's referral link, the entrant receives three additional uploads, and the new participant receives one additional upload free of charge. Each entrant's personal referral code is in the Limits section of their competition account.















Key dates



Until January 2, 2027, 23:59 Moscow time (UTC+3): submissions

January 3–26, 2027: jury evaluation

January 27 – February 5, 2027: expert verification February 20, 2027: awards ceremony at Moscow Dive Show

About Underwater Photo Awards

Underwater Photo Awards is an international underwater photography competition organized by Dive Photo Team. Its first season concluded with an awards ceremony at Moscow Dive Show in February 2026. The 2026–2027 season runs ten categories, adding two One Breath categories for breath-hold photography, a Portrait category and two categories for Russian waters, and the jury also names a Photographer of the Year. One of the judges is the British underwater photographer Alex Mustard, A marine biologist by training, Mustard is one of the world's best-known underwater photographers, and his work has earned him the title of European Wildlife Photographer of the Year. He founded Underwater Photographer of the Year (UPY) and chairs its jury, wrote Underwater Photography Masterclass and more than 500 articles on underwater photography.







Competition website:

About DIVEVOLK

DIVEVOLK, headquartered in Zhuhai, China, is a global technology company specializing in underwater smartphone housings and diving accessories. The company designs and manufactures the SeaTouch 4 Max series and the new SeaTouch 6 Pro underwater smartphone housings and related accessories for diving, snorkeling, and underwater imaging. DIVEVOLK was honored as ScubaLab's Best Buy in 2024 and twice won the German dive award for Innovation, in 2024 and 2026.

DIVEVOLK products are sold worldwide through and authorized retailers. The company is committed to making underwater image creation affordable and accessible to every diver, marine researcher, and ocean communicator, and to advancing the technology that enables it.







Editor's Notes



Competition artwork in this release is courtesy of Underwater Photo Awards / Dive Photo Team; product imagery is provided by DIVEVOLK.

Full category rules, prizes and entry terms, including additional photo packages and the referral program, are published at nominations. High-resolution images and DIVEVOLK product materials are available on request.

Media Contact

DIVEVOLK Marketing & Communications

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

















