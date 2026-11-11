Global Moisture Sensors Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 Iot, Precision Agriculture, And Industrial Automation Unlock Strategic Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IoT-enabled moisture sensors boost ROI through precision irrigation, water conservation, process automation, quality control, predictive maintenance and lower operating costs.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Moisture Sensors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, - Global Opportunity Analysis & Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global moisture sensors market is positioned for significant growth through 2036, supported by rising demand for accurate, real-time monitoring across agriculture, industrial manufacturing, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, construction, environmental monitoring, and commercial applications. The report assesses market dynamics, technology advancements, competitive strategies, emerging opportunities, and adoption patterns across sensor types, measurement methods, connectivity modes, end-user industries, and geographic regions.

Market Growth Drivers

Precision agriculture and smart irrigation are among the primary drivers of moisture sensor demand. Agricultural organizations and farmers are deploying soil moisture monitoring systems to optimize irrigation schedules, conserve water, improve crop productivity, and support sustainable farming practices. Integration with IoT platforms enables remote field monitoring and data-driven decision-making, strengthening the role of connected sensors in modern agriculture.

Industrial automation is also accelerating market expansion. Food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles, paper manufacturing, construction, and other moisture-sensitive industries depend on accurate measurement for process control, product consistency, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency. Continuous monitoring within automated production environments can help reduce waste, detect process deviations, and support predictive maintenance.

Water conservation initiatives are creating additional opportunities for manufacturers and technology providers. Governments, industries, and agricultural organizations are investing in systems that improve water-use efficiency and reduce resource waste. Smart irrigation systems equipped with soil moisture sensors are expected to gain further adoption as water management becomes a strategic priority in both developed and emerging markets.

Technology and Connectivity Trends

Advancements in capacitive sensing, resistive sensing, optical sensing, microwave sensing, wireless connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI)-based analytics, and cloud-based monitoring platforms are reshaping the market. Digital moisture sensors are expected to record strong growth because of their accuracy, data processing capabilities, remote monitoring functionality, and compatibility with automated control systems.

Wireless moisture sensors are gaining traction due to flexible installation and suitability for distributed or remote applications. Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, LoRa, and other IoT connectivity solutions are supporting scalable deployments across farms, industrial facilities, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring networks. Wired sensors remain important in industrial settings that require reliable, continuous data transmission.

Capacitive moisture sensors account for a significant market segment, supported by durability, low power consumption, and reliable performance under varying operating conditions. Resistive sensors continue to serve cost-sensitive agricultural and consumer applications. Optical and microwave technologies are expected to achieve strong growth in applications requiring accurate, non-contact measurement, including food processing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and paper manufacturing.

Application and Segment Outlook

The report evaluates relative moisture measurement, absolute moisture measurement, soil moisture measurement, material moisture measurement, and humidity measurement. Soil moisture measurement represents a major segment as precision farming and smart irrigation adoption expands. Material moisture measurement is increasingly important in manufacturing environments where moisture levels directly affect product quality, processing efficiency, and compliance.

Agriculture remains one of the largest application areas, while industrial manufacturing presents substantial growth potential as companies expand automation and quality control programs. Construction applications are also increasing, particularly for water intrusion detection, concrete curing assessment, building material monitoring, structural protection, and durability management.

Despite a favorable outlook, adoption may be affected by calibration requirements, environmental sensitivity, maintenance needs, integration complexities, limited standardization, and the initial cost of advanced systems. Market participants are responding with more durable designs, application-specific products, wireless capabilities, improved integration, and cost-effective monitoring platforms.

Regional Market Analysis

North America represents a significant market due to its established precision agriculture sector, advanced industrial automation infrastructure, widespread IoT deployment, and presence of leading sensor and technology companies. Demand is supported by investments in connected monitoring, smart facilities, water management, and process optimization.

Europe is expected to maintain steady growth, driven by sustainable agriculture, water conservation, environmental monitoring, industrial efficiency, and smart manufacturing initiatives. Government support for digital agriculture and resource management continues to encourage adoption across multiple industries.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register strong growth as agricultural modernization, industrialization, automation investment, and smart farming adoption accelerate. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are important contributors to regional demand. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa also offer emerging opportunities associated with irrigation modernization, water management, infrastructure development, and connected monitoring technologies.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive environment is shaped by product innovation, measurement accuracy, connectivity, durability, manufacturing capabilities, geographic expansion, and application-specific expertise. Companies are investing in compact, intelligent, and cost-effective moisture sensing solutions that reduce power consumption, enable remote operation, and integrate with digital platforms.

Partnerships among sensor manufacturers, agricultural technology providers, industrial automation companies, IoT solution developers, and research organizations are supporting product development and market expansion. New product launches, acquisitions, mergers and acquisitions, portfolio expansion, and research and development initiatives remain central to competitive positioning.

Key companies profiled in the report include Honeywell International Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Sensirion AG, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Vaisala Oyj, Amphenol Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides market size estimates and long-term growth forecasts through 2036.

Assesses major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and moisture sensing technology trends.

Identifies high-growth segments by sensor type, measurement type, technology, connectivity, application, end-user industry, and region.

Examines developments in smart sensors, IoT-enabled monitoring, wireless connectivity, AI-based analytics, and digital sensing platforms.

Benchmarks leading companies by product portfolio, technology capabilities, strategic initiatives, geographic presence, and competitive positioning. Supports investment planning, market entry, technology evaluation, partnership assessment, automation strategies, and product development.

The report delivers actionable market intelligence for sensor manufacturers, industrial automation providers, agricultural technology companies, IoT solution developers, investors, researchers, and other stakeholders. Its analysis helps organizations evaluate growth opportunities, anticipate technology shifts, understand regional demand, and develop informed strategies within the evolving global moisture sensors ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition and Scope

1.2 Market Ecosystem

1.3 Currency and Limitations

1.3.1 Currency

1.3.2 Limitations

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1 Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2 Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3 Market Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Analysis by Sensor Type

3.3 Market Analysis by Output Type

3.4 Market Analysis by End-use Industry

3.5 Market Analysis by Geography

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Tightening Building Energy Efficiency Regulations Compelling Integration of Humidity Sensing in HVAC and Building Automation Systems

4.2.2 Government-Backed Precision Agriculture Programs Driving Large-Scale Soil Moisture Sensor Deployment Across Asia Pacific and North America

4.2.3 FDA and GMP Compliance Requirements Mandating Continuous Humidity Monitoring in Pharmaceutical and Food Processing Manufacturing Environments

4.2.4 Proliferation of IoT-Connected Devices and Smart Building Platforms Driving Digital Output Sensor Module Adoption

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Sensor Drift and Calibration Degradation in Harsh Chemical, High-Humidity, and Contamination-Prone Industrial Environments

4.3.2 Commoditization and Price Compression in High-Volume Capacitive Sensor Segments Limiting Revenue Growth for Undifferentiated Suppliers

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Revised EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive Creating Broad-Based Compliance Investment Cycle for Integrated Humidity Sensing in European Building Stock

4.4.2 Rapid Expansion of Controlled Environment Agriculture and Vertical Farming Driving Demand for Precision Substrate Moisture Monitoring Solutions

4.4.3 Industry 4.0 Connected Manufacturing Platforms Creating Sustained Demand for High-Accuracy Digital Moisture Sensors in Automotive, Electronics, and Pharmaceutical Production

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Interoperability and Protocol Fragmentation Across Industrial IoT and Building Automation Platforms Complicating Sensor Integration for OEM Customers

4.5.2 High Cost of Inline Optical and Microwave Moisture Sensing Systems Limiting Adoption in Price-Sensitive Agricultural and Small-Scale Food Processing Applications

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Moisture Sensors Market, by Sensor Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Capacitive Moisture Sensors

5.2.1 Standard Capacitive Humidity Sensing Elements

5.2.2 Integrated Capacitive Sensor ICs

5.3 Resistive Moisture Sensors

5.3.1 Polymer Film Resistive Sensors

5.3.2 Ceramic Resistive Sensors

5.4 Optical Moisture Sensors

5.4.1 Near-Infrared (NIR) Moisture Sensors

5.4.2 Mid-Infrared Moisture Sensors

5.5 Microwave Moisture Sensors

5.6 Thermal Conductivity Moisture Sensors

5.7 Other Moisture Sensors

6. Moisture Sensors Market, by Output Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Analog Output Moisture Sensors

6.2.1 Voltage Output Sensors (0-1V, 0-5V, 0-10V)

6.2.2 Current Output Sensors (4-20mA)

6.3 Digital Output Moisture Sensors

6.3.1 I2C/SPI Interface Sensors

6.3.2 UART/RS-485 Interface Sensors

6.3.3 Other Digital Protocol Sensors

7. Moisture Sensors Market, by End-use Industry

7.1 Overview

7.2 Building Automation & HVAC

7.2.1 Residential Buildings

7.2.2 Commercial Buildings

7.2.3 Industrial Facilities

7.3 Agriculture & Horticulture

7.3.1 Field Crop Monitoring

7.3.2 Greenhouse & Controlled Environment Agriculture

7.4 Food & Beverage Processing

7.5 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

7.5.1 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

7.5.2 Healthcare & Hospital Environments

7.6 Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing

7.7 Automotive

7.8 Oil & Gas

7.9 Environmental Monitoring & Meteorology

7.10 Other End-use Industries

8. Moisture Sensors Market, by Geography

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Switzerland

8.3.5 Finland

8.3.6 Austria

8.3.7 Netherlands

8.3.8 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Australia

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Mexico

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Middle East and Africa

8.6.1 UAE

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Key Growth Strategies

9.3 Competitive Benchmarking

9.4 Competitive Dashboard

9.4.1 Industry Leaders

9.4.2 Market Differentiators

9.4.3 Vanguards

9.4.4 Emerging Companies

9.5 Market Share/Ranking Analysis (2025)

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Honeywell International Inc.

10.2 Sensirion AG

10.3 TE Connectivity Ltd.

10.4 Amphenol Corporation

10.5 STMicroelectronics N.V.

10.6 Bosch Sensortec GmbH

10.7 Vaisala Oyj

10.8 E+E Elektronik GmbH

10.9 IST AG

10.10 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

10.11 TDK Corporation

10.12 METER Group, Inc.

10.13 Silicon Laboratories Inc.

10.14 Texas Instruments Incorporated

10.15 Panasonic Holdings Corporation

10.16 Others

11. Appendix

11.1 Questionnaire

11.2 Available Customization Options

11.3 Related Reports

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