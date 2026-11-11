Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Homes Coming Soon To Jacksonville, Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sagebrush at EverRange will offer luxury homes and vibrant amenities in a golf cart-friendly master-planned community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced it will be building in Sagebrush at EverRange, an exclusive community in Jacksonville, Florida. Toll Brothers will offer luxury single-family homes in a vibrant, golf cart-friendly master plan with resort-style amenities designed to elevate everyday living. Site work is underway at 13021 Foresta Lane in Jacksonville and the community is anticipated to open for sale in early 2027.

Sagebrush at EverRange will offer a collection of luxury Toll Brothers homes with one- and two-story home designs, including five brand-new floor plans that feature beautiful exteriors, award-winning craftsmanship, and unrivaled options for personalization. Luxury homes at Sagebrush at EverRange are anticipated to be priced from the low $600,000s.









Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Situated between eTown and Nocatee in the expansive EverRange master plan, Sagebrush at EverRange will offer a golf cart-friendly setting surrounded by lush preserve views. Residents will enjoy vibrant community amenities, including a resort-style pool, splash pad, pickleball courts, playground, dog park, walking and biking trails, and more.

The community's convenient location provides easy access to local beaches, major commuter routes, medical centers, and premier shopping and dining, making Sagebrush at EverRange the perfect place to call home.









"The Toll Brothers homes at Sagebrush at EverRange will exemplify the exceptional quality and craftsmanship that Toll Brothers is known for while offering home shoppers an unparalleled lifestyle in one of North Florida's most desirable locations," said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. "From stunning home designs to incredible amenities and a prime location, this community truly has it all."

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Sagebrush at EverRange, call (844) 871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)